THE MUMMY

'The Mummy' Teaser: Watch Lee Cronin's Audacious, Twisted Adventure

'The Mummy' Teaser: Written and directed by Lee Cronin, 'The Mummy' features Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, with Veronica Falcon.

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Source: ANI
'The Mummy' Teaser: Watch Lee Cronin's Audacious, Twisted AdventurePic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: The teaser for Lee Cronin's 'The Mummy' has been unveiled, bringing back one of the most classic tales with an "audacious and twisted retelling."

On Monday, the makers dropped the first teaser of the film and offered glimpses from the narrative, showing a situation around the discovery of a completely wrapped mysterious body, wrapped, and photographers clicking pictures.

The teaser moves forward to show the rise of an evil force, with only flashes present in the teaser. Amid an ominous chant in the background, the teaser reveals a mummified corpse of a person who appears to be coming back to life.

Before the teaser concludes, a spider can be seen coming out of the corpse, ending it on a creepy note.

"The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace--eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare," states the film's official logline.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, 'The Mummy' features Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, with Veronica Falcon.

The film is produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville under the banner of New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse.

The film is set to release in theatres and IMAX in North America on April 17, 2026, and internationally on April 15, 2026.

The original 1932 'The Mummy' followed the tale of a mummified ancient Egyptian priest who goes on to unleash a powerful curse after being accidentally resurrected. The film spawned a late-90s franchise, starting with 'The Mummy' reboot in 1999, featuring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

It is worth mentioning that the iconic duo are now set to reunite for the fourth 'Mummy' adventure with filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, as per Variety. 

