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  • /'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beats 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beats 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'The Odyssey', based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, follows King Odysseus' (Matt Damon) dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
'The Odyssey' becomes highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, beats 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Image Credit: Movie Still

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