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'The Odyssey' box office collection: Christopher Nolan gets his biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million

'The Odyssey' box office collection: In India, the film saw a solid jump in collections on Saturday, taking its two-day total past the Rs 36 crore mark, according to estimates.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:03 AM IST
'The Odyssey' box office collection: Christopher Nolan gets his biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million
Image Credit: Movie Still

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