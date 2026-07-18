The Odyssey box office collection day 1: Following months of intense global anticipation, director Christopher Nolan’s highly awaited cinematic epic, The Odyssey, has officially made its debut on the big screen.
The 2026 IMAX cinematic event, The Odyssey, serves as a modern adaptation of Homer's legendary ancient Greek epic poem. Starring Matt Damon as the Greek king Odysseus, the film chronicles his perilous 10-year odyssey back to Ithaca in the aftermath of the Trojan War. The survival epic follows his struggles against formidable mythical monsters, vengeful gods, and dangerous enchantresses.
Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated cinematic epic, The Odyssey, has registered a strong opening performance at the domestic box office. On its first Friday, the film collected a net amount of Rs 17.40 Cr across 8,413 shows nationwide, reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding the star-studded adaptation.
Driven by an impressive overall theatre occupancy rate of 48.7% on Day 1, the film's total gross collections in India reached Rs 20.76 Cr, matching its net collection of Rs 17.40 Cr for the opening day. Trade analysts expect these numbers to rise significantly over the weekend as positive word-of-mouth draws larger crowds to premium formats and IMAX screens.
Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s classic masterpiece brings the ancient world to life with a powerhouse ensemble cast, anchoring the legendary Royal Family of Ithaca and the divine forces guiding them. Matt Damon stars as the battle-weary protagonist, King Odysseus, alongside Anne Hathaway, who portrays his fiercely devoted queen, Penelope. Joining them in the royal household is Tom Holland as their resilient son, Telemachus, who must navigate his father's long absence. On the cosmic scale, Zendaya takes on the ethereal role of Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war, who acts as the family's divine protector.
As Odysseus fights his way back home, his journey is plagued by formidable adversaries, mythical obstacles, and manipulative captors. Back in Ithaca, a treacherous political landscape unfolds, led by Robert Pattinson as the ruthless Antinous, the leader of the predatory suitors, alongside Corey Hawkins as Polybus, another primary suitor vying for the throne. Out at sea, Odysseus' resolve is tested by powerful captors, including Charlize Theron as the enchanting sea nymph Calypso and Samantha Morton as the dangerous sorceress Circe, while Bill Irwin brings a terrifying physical threat to life as the monstrous Cyclops, Polyphemus.
Supporting this massive narrative is a rich tapestry of allies, historical figures, and witnesses to the epic's unfolding events. John Leguizamo portrays Eumaeus, the deeply loyal swineherd who remains faithful to the crown, while Himesh Patel steps into the role of Eurylochus, Odysseus' trusted second-in-command during his gruelling voyage. The grand scale of the Trojan War and its aftermath is further felt through Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, King of Mycenae, and Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, King of Sparta. Rounding out the cast, Lupita Nyong'o takes on a demanding dual role as the iconic Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Mia Goth plays the disloyal palace servant Melantho, and Travis Scott appears as an immersive Bard, chronicling the legendary journey for generations to come.
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