The Odyssey box office day 11: The 2026 IMAX cinematic event, The Odyssey, serves as a modern adaptation of Homer's legendary ancient Greek epic poem. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the survival epic chronicles the battle-weary Greek king Odysseus’ perilous 10-year voyage back home to Ithaca following the Trojan War as he struggles against formidable mythical monsters, vengeful gods, and dangerous enchantresses.
On its eleventh day in theatres, The Odyssey maintained a steady theatrical run across 791 shows, collecting a net of Rs 0.20 crore in live early estimates today. This pushes its total domestic earnings to Rs 119.85 crore net in India. The film's overall India gross collection currently stands at Rs 143.10 crore, with final evening and night collections still being compiled.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, on his gruelling 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. The narrative tracks his survival against mythical beasts, his long years held captive on remote islands, and his ultimate return home to reclaim his wife and throne.
Odysseus has been absent from Ithaca for a total of 20 years, spending a decade fighting in the Trojan War and another decade lost at sea. In his absence, over a hundred arrogant suitors have taken over the palace, consuming the royal estate's resources while pressuring Queen Penelope to choose a new husband. Penelope holds off the suitors by promising to choose a groom once she finishes weaving a burial shroud, secretly unravelling her work every night to buy time. Meanwhile, guided by the goddess Athena, Odysseus’ son Telemachus sets out on a journey across the seas to gather news about his long-lost father.
During his voyage, Odysseus blinds the Cyclops Polyphemus, drawing the permanent wrath of the sea god Poseidon, who is the giant's father. Odysseus eventually loses his entire fleet and crew to a series of perilous encounters, including trials with the sorceress Circe, the alluring Sirens, and the deadly sea monsters Scylla and Charybdis. Stripped of his men, Odysseus spends years trapped on a remote island by the nymph Calypso until divine intervention from the gods forces her to let him build a raft and set sail toward home.
Upon finally washing ashore in Ithaca, Athena disguises Odysseus as an old beggar so he can scout the situation inside his palace undetected. He quietly reveals his true identity to Telemachus and a few fiercely loyal household members. Using his legendary hunting bow—a weapon only he can string—Odysseus executes a brutal massacre of the arrogant suitors, restores order to his household, and finally reunites with Penelope.
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