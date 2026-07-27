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  • /The Odyssey box office collection day 11: Christopher Nolan's epic earns Rs 119.85 crore in India

The Odyssey box office collection day 11: Christopher Nolan's epic earns Rs 119.85 crore in India

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey maintained a steady momentum on its second Monday, collecting Rs 0.20 crore net to bring its total domestic box office tally to Rs 119.85 crore.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
The Odyssey box office collection day 11: Christopher Nolan's epic earns Rs 119.85 crore in India
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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