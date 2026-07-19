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  • /The Odyssey box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan's epic makes WHOPPING Rs 36 cr India debut

The Odyssey box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan's epic makes WHOPPING Rs 36 cr India debut

The Odyssey box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action film The Odyssey has stormed the Indian box office by collecting Rs 36.72 crore in its first two days, while simultaneously pacing toward a record-breaking $257.8 million global opening weekend.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
The Odyssey box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan's epic makes WHOPPING Rs 36 cr India debut
Image Credit: IMDb

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