The Odyssey first reviews, early reactions: The renowned maverick filmmaker Christopher Nolan's larger-than-life epic fantasy outing - The Odyssey early reviews are out, and those who have seen it can't keep calm and literally so! The social media handles are abuzz with comments, reactions and first reviews of 'The Odyssey', and it's a clear winner from all sides.
We scrolled through the internet and thought of sharing some first reviews here. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 99% critics' score and on the Tomatometer, the film holds a 96% rating.
Take a look at what the critics have to say:
The Telegraph described The Odyssey as the "film of the year", with Metro declaring that the film would "change cinema forever". As per The Times, The Odyssey is a "masterpiece in every way". The Standard praised the film as a "colossal piece of cinema"
The Variety wrote: “A genuinely grand, gutsy vision, The Odyssey thrills generously for the bulk of its near three-hour running time: Every few minutes, it seems, it throws at its audience another mighty setpiece that, in almost any other summer studio spectacle, would be a climactic standout."
Coming to India, famous South movie critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted:
#TheOdyssey: An OUTSTANDING cinematic experience that delivers everything you could ask for: action, drama, emotion, suspense, and breathtaking spectacle. At one level, An emotional drama involving a King separated from his Queen and Prince in a faraway land. A Kingdom at Peril without the King.
At another level, an epic sea voyage filled with thrilling adventures across mysterious islands, stunning set pieces, and unforgettable moments."
#TheOdyssey :— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 15, 2026
An OUTSTANDING cinematic experience that delivers everything you could ask for: action, drama, emotion, suspense, and breathtaking spectacle.
At one level, An emotional drama involving a King separated from his Queen and Prince in a far away land.
A… pic.twitter.com/1qquwi3Hah
Here's what the netizens feel after watching Nolan's masterpiece.
THE ODYSSEY Review Round Up:— The Movie Badger (@TheMovieBadger) July 15, 2026
Guardian - 5/5
Telegraph - 5/5
Independent - 5/5
Empire - 5/5
Total Film - 5/5
Radio Times - 5/5
The Times - 5/5
Standard- 5/5
Time Out - 5/5
LWL - 5/5
NME - 5/5
HeyUGuys - 5/5
Irish Times - 4.5/5
Financial Times - 4/5
RogerEbert - 4/4#TheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/pI0zRzvfbI
#TheOdyssey. Review: Christopher Nolan delivers a once-in-a-generation epic.— Lets Cinema (@letscinema) July 15, 2026
Some films are released. Some films arrive. THE ODYSSEY arrives like a tide.
Christopher Nolan taking on Homer always sounded like destiny. A filmmaker obsessed with time, memory and men trying to… pic.twitter.com/wilhrfGXcz
It is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, the Odyssey. The epic actioner is written and directed by Christopher Nolan. According to reports, it has a runtime of 173 minutes.
Nolan reportedly studied several translations of the Odyssey. He depicted a realistic interpretation of Greek mythology, drawing inspiration from the epic historical films Andrei Rublev (1966) and Ran (1985), as well as the films of special effects artist Ray Harryhausen. He began writing The Odyssey in March 2024.
The Odyssey follows Odysseus - the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home following the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and the nymph Calypso, while attempting to reunite with his wife, Penelope.
The Odyssey premiered on July 6, 2026, at the Empire Leicester Square in London, ahead of a theatrical release by Universal Pictures on July 17, 2026, in the United States and the United Kingdom.
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