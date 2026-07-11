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  • /'The Odyssey' India premiere sparks massive hype: Who is Himesh Patel? The Indian-origin star making waves in Christopher Nolan's next

'The Odyssey' India premiere sparks massive hype: Who is Himesh Patel? The Indian-origin star making waves in Christopher Nolan's next

Ahead of the highly anticipated Indian release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, here is everything you need to know about Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel, who steps into a pivotal role in the star-studded mythological epic.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
'The Odyssey' India premiere sparks massive hype: Who is Himesh Patel? The Indian-origin star making waves in Christopher Nolan's next
Image Credit: @himeshjpatel/Instagram - IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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