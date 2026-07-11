Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated cinematic venture, The Odyssey, boasts one of the most star-studded ensembles of 2026. Among the massive line-up of A-listers, British-Indian actor Himesh Patel is generating immense curiosity worldwide.
In The Odyssey, Patel steps into the pivotal role of Eurylochus, Odysseus’ trusted second-in-command and a crucial figure in Homer’s classic epic. As the film gears up for its global release on July 17, 2026, here is a look at the actor's remarkable journey from British television to Hollywood’s biggest stages.
Himesh Patel was born on October 13, 1990, in Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, England, to Gujarati Hindu parents who had migrated to the UK from East Africa. His mother was born in Zambia, his father in Kenya, and together they ran a local newsagent’s shop. Growing up, Patel spoke Gujarati at home, anchoring him to his roots.
Patel’s breakthrough arrived when he was 16 years old. On the very day of his GCSE exams, he received life-changing news: he had landed the role of Tamwar Masood in the BBC’s iconic soap opera, EastEnders.
He stayed with the show for nine years, appearing in a whopping 566 episodes. Beyond acting, Patel co-wrote an episode of the spin-off EastEnders: E20, starred in the web series Tamwar Tales, and took home an Inside Soap Award. When he bid farewell to the soap in 2016, he deliberately chose a versatile path, focusing on independent films, theatre, and diverse television roles rather than rushing into another long-term contract.
The trajectory of Patel's career shifted dramatically in 2019 with Danny Boyle’s musical comedy Yesterday. He starred as Jack Malik, a struggling musician who wakes up after an accident to realize he is the only person on Earth who remembers the music of The Beatles.
Following Yesterday, Patel secured high-profile roles. He collaborated with Christopher Nolan for the first time in the sci-fi thriller Tenet, and later earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO’s post-apocalyptic limited series Station Eleven.
His impressive filmography includes Adam McKay's star-studded Don’t Look Up, where he shared screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet. Audiences have also seen him in Enola Holmes 2 (playing Dr John Watson), Good Grief, The Assessment, and HBO’s satirical comedy series The Franchise. He also reprised his role as Watson in Enola Holmes 3.
In Nolan’s The Odyssey, Patel’s character, Eurylochus, serves as a crucial anchor on Odysseus’ ship. In Greek mythology, Eurylochus is Odysseus’ brother-in-law and closest companion, but he is also famously known as the voice of reason who occasionally challenges his leader’s risky decisions during the hazardous journey home from the Trojan War.
Patel will share the screen with a powerhouse cast led by Matt Damon, alongside Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, and Elliot Page.
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