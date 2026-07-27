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The Odyssey leaks online: Universal Pictures responds as Christopher Nolan’s epic dominates box office

The Odyssey Leaks: Universal Pictures has initiated swift copyright takedown protocols after a pirated version of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster appeared on social media, even as the film continues its massive theatrical run past $600 million globally.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 08:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
The Odyssey leaks online: Universal Pictures responds as Christopher Nolan’s epic dominates box office
Image Credit: IMDb

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