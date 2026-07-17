The Odyssey X review: One of the biggest and most-awaited movies of this year - The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan has opened in cinemas worldwide and the buzz among fans is palpable. Those who have watched the movie already in early screenings are smitten by the visually powerful narrative. Let's scroll through honest reactions of fans on social media:
Fans watched first day first show of 'The Odyssey' and here's what they feel about it. One user wrote: #TheOdyssey is the spectacle everyone expects but also so poignant. It just goes to show that the oldest stories and their themes still ring true and when that's told by a visionary filmmaker and personified by the greatest talent of multiple generations- a masterpiece is born.
#TheOdyssey is the spectacle everyone expects but also so poignant. It just goes to show that the oldest stories and their themes still ring true and when that's told by a visionary filmmaker and personified by the greatest talent of multiple generations- a masterpiece is born.— Dustin (@dustinddh) July 16, 2026
Another one wrote: Just got out of #TheOdyssey. What a tale. What an amazing story. The cast, the scenery, the music.. the way Nolan keeps delivering those stories… bowing down to you, sir. What a chance we have to be alive as the same time as you.
Just got out of #TheOdyssey. What a tale. What an amazing story. The cast, the scenery, the music.. the way Nolan keeps delivering those stories… bowing down to you, sir. What a chance we have to be alive as the same time as you. pic.twitter.com/5KxdfZcHC2— Elley (@thisiselley) July 16, 2026
The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan Delivers a Stunning New Take on Homer’s Epic— Layla Hollywood (@Laylahollywood) July 16, 2026
Christopher Nolan transforms *The Odyssey* into a breathtaking cinematic spectacle, blending grand visuals, emotional storytelling, and his signature ambitious filmmaking. His adaptation… pic.twitter.com/DAEQq0YhSW
In fact, on movie-rating sites such as Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 99% critics' score, and on the Tomatometer, a 96% rating.
It is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, the Odyssey. The epic actioner is written and directed by Christopher Nolan. According to reports, it has a runtime of 173 minutes.
The Odyssey follows Odysseus - the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home following the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and the nymph Calypso, while attempting to reunite with his wife, Penelope.
Matt Damon plays Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Travis Scott as a bard, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus and Mia Goth as Melantho among others.
The Odyssey premiered on July 6, 2026, at the Empire Leicester Square in London, ahead of a theatrical release by Universal Pictures on July 17, 2026, in the United States and the United Kingdom.
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