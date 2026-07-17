Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /The Odyssey movie X review: Christopher Nolan's epic called a 'visually stunning masterpiece', check honest fans' reactions

The Odyssey movie X review: Christopher Nolan's epic called a 'visually stunning masterpiece', check honest fans' reactions

The Odyssey X review: It is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, the Odyssey. The epic actioner is written and directed by Christopher Nolan. According to reports, it has a runtime of 173 minutes.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
The Odyssey movie X review: Christopher Nolan's epic called a 'visually stunning masterpiece', check honest fans' reactions
Image Credit: Movie Still

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India coach reveals truth about Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's cold treatment in dressing room
Virat Kohli2 min ago
2
The Odyssey3 min ago
3
Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway4 min ago
4
India's First Hydrogen Train19 min ago
5
Iran Pakistan49 min ago