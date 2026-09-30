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'The One About Matthew Perry' 3-part docuseries trailer released on Netflix

Matthew Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, is among those interviewed in the documentary.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
'The One About Matthew Perry' 3-part docuseries trailer released on Netflix
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'The One About Matthew Perry' 3-part docuseries trailer released on Netflix
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