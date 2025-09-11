‘The Rip’ Teaser OUT: Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Unite For High-Stakes Netflix Thriller

‘The Rip’ Teaser OUT: Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer for the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer action thriller film The Rip. The movie marks the reunion of actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on screen.

Who are the good guys?



Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler star in THE RIP. Premiering January 16. pic.twitter.com/VuXOi0kuuI September 10, 2025

‘The Rip’ Teaser OUT

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The teaser gave fans a first glimpse of the intense story. In the movie, Damon essays the character of Lieutenant Dane Dumars while Affleck plays the role of Detective Sergeant JD Byrne. Both characters are part of the Miami Police Department and they unearth a stash of cash worth $20 million in the movie.

The two-minute fourteen-second teaser shows Damon asking, "Do you think I'm gonna jack this rip?" Affleck's character responds, "I don't trust you right now, and that's a fucking problem."

Also Read: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcohol Struggles, Batman Challenges Amid Divorce With Jennifer Lopez

According to the movie's logline, the characters face major trust issues after they seize “millions in cash in a derelict stash house.”

“As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on,” the logline adds. The Rip also features Scott Adkins, Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Lina Esco, Néstor Carbonell, and Kyle Chandler in pivotal roles.

Helmed and written by Joe Carnahan, The Rip draws inspiration from true events and promises a gritty, suspense-filled narrative. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2026. Affleck and Damon are also serving as producers under their banner, Artists Equity, along with D. Bernfeld and Luciana Damon.