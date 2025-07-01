The Running Man Trailer OUT: Glen Powell Runs For Survival In Futuristic Deathmatch - WATCH

New Delhi: The official trailer for The Running Man, Edgar Wright’s thrilling and high-octane adaptation of Stephen King’s classic dystopian novel, has been released, generating significant buzz among fans and cinephiles alike. The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on November 7, 2025, and will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Audiences will also be able to experience the film in immersive IMAX and 4DX formats.

The Running Man is set in a grim near-future world where society is consumed by spectacle, survival, and entertainment at any cost. The story centres around Ben Richards, portrayed by Glen Powell, a desperate father who volunteers to participate in a brutal, no-holds-barred reality TV deathmatch. His motivation is deeply personal, to win the $1 billion prize money that could pay for critical medical treatment for his ailing daughter. The competition forces contestants to evade relentless hunters, including both professional killers and armed civilians, as they struggle to survive for 30 harrowing days while being tracked across a heavily surveilled nation.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, alongside Glen Powell, the cast includes Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Katy O’Brian, Michael Cera, Lee Pace, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Jayme Lawson, and Sean Hayes. Their collective performances are expected to add depth and intensity to the film’s action-packed narrative. Directed by Edgar Wright, with a screenplay co-written by Wright and Michael Bacall, the trailer promises thrilling action sequences and intense drama, setting high expectations for the film’s release.

Edgar Wright, known for his distinctive directorial style and sharp storytelling, helms the project. He co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Bacall, carefully adapting Stephen King’s novel while injecting fresh energy and contemporary relevance. The newly released trailer offers viewers a glimpse of the film’s fast-paced action sequences, gritty atmosphere, and emotional stakes, setting the tone for what promises to be a compelling thriller.

In India, The Running Man will be distributed by Paramount Pictures India and will premiere simultaneously across theaters in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

As anticipation builds, fans of Stephen King’s work, Edgar Wright’s direction, and gripping dystopian stories are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness The Running Man on the big screen later this year.