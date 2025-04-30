Advertisement
THE SMASHING MACHINE TRAILER

The Smashing Machine Trailer: The Rock's Transformation As Heavyweight Champ Mark Kerr Is Jaw-Dropping - Watch

Mark Kerr was a mixed martial artist who fought from 1997 to 2009, winning four ADCC World Championships in his career.

Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 08:34 AM IST|Source: ANI
The Smashing Machine Trailer: The Rock's Transformation As Heavyweight Champ Mark Kerr Is Jaw-Dropping - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: The trailer of Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'The Smashing Machine' has been unveiled. Dwayne, aka The Rock, looked completely unrecognisable in the trailer of biopic about two-time UFC heavyweight champ Mark Kerr. Check out the trailer

Benny Safdie, one of the two Safdie brothers who co-directed and wrote "Uncut Gems" and "Good Time," makes his solo directorial feature debut on the film, as per Variety.

The film's cast also ncludes Emily Blunt as Kerr's wife Dawn Staples, Bas Rutten, Lyndsey Gavin and Oleksandr Usyk. "The Smashing Machine" is Johnson and Blunt's second collaboration since Disney's "Jungle Cruise" in 2021, and they're set to next team with Leonardo DiCaprio on a Hawaiian crime thriller from Martin Scorsese.

Kerr was a mixed martial artist who fought from 1997 to 2009, winning four ADCC World Championships in his career. In 2002, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary also entitled "The Smashing Machine," which centered around his substance abuse issues and tumultuous relationships with his girlfriend and trainers.

The film will be released on October 3. 

 

