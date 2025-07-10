The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants Trailer Out - Film Coming To Indian Theatres On THIS Date

New Delhi: Domain Entertainment and MRC released the trailer of the upcoming The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants. ARRR YOU READY?? The film is set to hit the Indian theatres this December.

Trailer-

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman

The new film is directed by Derek Drymon. The voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill

Paramount Pictures India releases The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants in Indian theatres this December