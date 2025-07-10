The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants Trailer Out - Film Coming To Indian Theatres On THIS Date
Spongebob Squarepants the movie Search for squarepants trailer gets unveiled and the catch is the film is set to release in theatres in December this year. The new film is directed by Derek Drymon. Paramount Pictures India will release this movie in Indian theatres as well.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Domain Entertainment and MRC released the trailer of the upcoming The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants. ARRR YOU READY?? The film is set to hit the Indian theatres this December.
Trailer-
SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman
The new film is directed by Derek Drymon. The voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill
Paramount Pictures India releases The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants in Indian theatres this December
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv