Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929624https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/the-spongebob-movie-search-for-squarepants-trailer-out-film-coming-to-indian-theatres-on-this-date-2929624.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants Trailer Out - Film Coming To Indian Theatres On THIS Date

Spongebob Squarepants the movie Search for squarepants trailer gets unveiled and the catch is the film is set to release in theatres in December this year. The new film is directed by Derek Drymon. Paramount Pictures India will release this movie in Indian theatres as well.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants Trailer Out - Film Coming To Indian Theatres On THIS Date (Source:File photo)

 New Delhi: Domain Entertainment and MRC released the trailer of the upcoming The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants. ARRR YOU READY?? The film is set to hit the Indian theatres this December.

Trailer-

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman 

The new film is directed by Derek Drymon. The voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill

Paramount Pictures India releases The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants in Indian theatres this December

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK