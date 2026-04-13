The Super Mario Galaxy becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 so far

Los Angeles: 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' has officially emerged as Hollywood's highest-grossing film of 2026 so far, amassing an impressive USD 629 million at the global box office.

As per Variety, the film continues to witness strong momentum in ticket sales worldwide and is expected to inch closer to the coveted USD 1 billion milestone in the coming weeks. It is also expected to contend with major upcoming releases like 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'The Odyssey', 'Toy Story 5', and 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Following its theatrical release, the film performed exceptionally well across international markets, earning USD 83.5 million from 81 territories in its initial run.

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So far, 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' has garnered USD 320 million from overseas markets, while its domestic earnings in North America stand at USD 308 million.

Universal's previous instalment in the franchise, 2023's 'The Super Mario Bros Movie', had also achieved massive commercial success, emerging as the second-highest-grossing release of that year with a total collection of USD 1.3 billion globally.

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie', a sequel in the widely popular Mario franchise, features Chris Pratt and Charlie Day reprising their roles as Mario and Luigi, respectively, as the storyline expands into a space-themed adventure. Returning cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, according to Variety.

The film also introduces several new characters, with Donald Glover voicing Yoshi, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the sequel follows Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they embark on an adventurous journey into outer space alongside Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), expanding the universe of the beloved franchise.

The film is produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto.