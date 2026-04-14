The Super Mario Galaxy Movie eyes $700 globally: How it surpasses India's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge at box office, becomes highest-grosser of 2026

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Collection: While we are still soaking in the spirit and success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, another recent release has created a storm at the global box office, raking in close to $700 worldwide. Yes, it Dhurandhar 2's Rs 1700 crore earnings were mammoth, then this international film's collection will make your jaws drop. Yes! we are talking about the animated venture - The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' which has now officially emerged as Hollywood's highest-grossing film of 2026 so far.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is now close to Rs 1,100 crore net in India and 1,720 crore gross worldwide.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Collection

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on its record-breaking streak with collection figures surpassing $300 million domestic feat. It is also expected to contend with major upcoming releases like 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'The Odyssey', 'Toy Story 5', and 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The film earned around $69 million in its second weekend, grabbing the the No. 1 position across theaters nationwide. According to ET report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was screened in 4,284 places and continues to maintain its stronghold in cinemas.

Reports suggest that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now eyeing the massive $700 million global haul. Early industry projections hint that if this unstoppable trend continues for a new more days, the animated wonder to easily surpass $1 billion globally within weeks.

About The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Universal's previous instalment in the franchise, 2023's 'The Super Mario Bros Movie', had also achieved massive commercial success, emerging as the second-highest-grossing release of that year with a total collection of USD 1.3 billion globally.

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie', a sequel in the widely popular Mario franchise, features Chris Pratt and Charlie Day reprising their roles as Mario and Luigi, respectively, as the storyline expands into a space-themed adventure. Returning cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, according to Variety.

The film also introduces several new characters, with Donald Glover voicing Yoshi, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr. and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the sequel follows Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they embark on an adventurous journey into outer space alongside Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), expanding the universe of the beloved franchise.

The film is produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto

(With ANI inputs)