Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952881https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/the-thursday-murder-club-x-review-helen-mirren-shines-in-lighthearted-whodunnit-hailed-as-cosy-crime-caper-2952881.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB X REVIEW

The Thursday Murder Club X Review: Helen Mirren Shines In Lighthearted Whodunnit Hailed As 'Cosy Crime Caper'

The Thursday Murder Club Review: Directed by Chris Columbus, The film stars  Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in pivotal roles. 

 

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Thursday Murder Club X Review: Helen Mirren Shines In Lighthearted Whodunnit Hailed As 'Cosy Crime Caper'(Image: @IMDb/ Instagram)

The Thursday Murder Club Review: Directed by Chris Columbus, The Thursday Murder Club adapts Richard Osman's bestselling novel for the big screen. The story, often described as an Agatha Christie-style mystery laced with humour and warmth, now comes alive with a stellar ensemble cast.

Helen Mirren stars as Elizabeth, a sharp former intelligence chief; Pierce Brosnan plays Ron, a fiery ex-trade union leader; Ben Kingsley appears as Ibrahim, a retired psychiatrist and Celia Imrie portrays Joyce, the ever-curious member of the group.

The film follows four spirited retirees who spend their golden years investigating cold cases just for fun. But when a real murder suddenly lands at their doorstep, their amateur sleuthing turns into a high-stakes whodunit packed with wit, charm, and unexpected twists.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Thursday Murder Club Movie Review

Here's what netizens are saying about Helen Mirren's crime thriller: 

Also Read| OTT Releases This Week (August 25- August 31) - Metro In Dino, Karate Kid: Legends To Love Untangled, New Movies And Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More

The Final Verdict

The Thursday Murder Club is being hailed as a cozy crime caper made watchable by its seasoned star cast  easily the film’s strongest asset. While the adaptation takes major creative liberties, it retains a humorous charm. Overall, it’s being tagged as a light, one-time watch sprinkled with some exceptional 'retirement goals.' 

FAQs 

Q1. The Thursday Murder Club Released? 

Yes, The Thursday Murder Club is released on 28 Aug, 2025. 

Q2. Where To Watch Helen Mirren's The Thursday Murder Club? 

Helen Mirren's latest film is streaming on Netflix. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aditi Rana

Aditi Rana

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK