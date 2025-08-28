The Thursday Murder Club X Review: Helen Mirren Shines In Lighthearted Whodunnit Hailed As 'Cosy Crime Caper'

The Thursday Murder Club Review: Directed by Chris Columbus, The Thursday Murder Club adapts Richard Osman's bestselling novel for the big screen. The story, often described as an Agatha Christie-style mystery laced with humour and warmth, now comes alive with a stellar ensemble cast.

Helen Mirren stars as Elizabeth, a sharp former intelligence chief; Pierce Brosnan plays Ron, a fiery ex-trade union leader; Ben Kingsley appears as Ibrahim, a retired psychiatrist and Celia Imrie portrays Joyce, the ever-curious member of the group.

The film follows four spirited retirees who spend their golden years investigating cold cases just for fun. But when a real murder suddenly lands at their doorstep, their amateur sleuthing turns into a high-stakes whodunit packed with wit, charm, and unexpected twists.

The Thursday Murder Club Movie Review

Here's what netizens are saying about Helen Mirren's crime thriller:

Watched the first half of Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club this morning, had to stop for work. It's absolutely brilliant. Truly brilliant. Love the comedy mixed in with the murder. Joyce & Elizabeth are hilarious, love the copper, PC Donna De Freitas, too! 10/10! pic.twitter.com/D4QukFCvDH — ThisIsMeUK (@ThisIsMeUK1) August 28, 2025

As a huge fan of the books, I'm sad to say I'm disappointed with The Thursday Murder Club film. It all feels very twee & definite Sunday night ITV vibes - despite the ridiculously lavish Coopers Chase! The heart & humour of the main quartet, plus Donna & Bogdan, felt lacking too. pic.twitter.com/SLvD6d28Hf — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) August 22, 2025

The Thursday Murder Club Review: Book Fans Will Enjoy Netflix's Cozy Adaptation Despite Major Changes



Recent years have seen a resurgence of ensemble whodunits, from Knives Out to Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptations. These eclectic detective stories are_ pic.twitter.com/aAGqmp6c5X — Cine Pulse (@CinePulseHQ) August 23, 2025

Can thoroughly recommend The Thursday Murder Club; fab film and everyone just as you imagine in the book. They stayed true to the book too; great casting. @richard pic.twitter.com/rAQZ6RXjvV — Sarah Louisa Collins (@SarahLouisaColl) August 26, 2025

The Thursday Murder Club review: Thank goodness Hollywood hasn't messed it up! This cosy crime caper will make you want to move to a retirement home and hang out with the charactershttps://t.co/vP5s9bTSj6 — Top-news (@ZasaAdam667777) August 22, 2025

The Final Verdict

The Thursday Murder Club is being hailed as a cozy crime caper made watchable by its seasoned star cast easily the film’s strongest asset. While the adaptation takes major creative liberties, it retains a humorous charm. Overall, it’s being tagged as a light, one-time watch sprinkled with some exceptional 'retirement goals.'

FAQs

Q1. The Thursday Murder Club Released?

Yes, The Thursday Murder Club is released on 28 Aug, 2025.

Q2. Where To Watch Helen Mirren's The Thursday Murder Club?

Helen Mirren's latest film is streaming on Netflix.