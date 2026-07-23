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  • /'They don't need to beg me ': Christoper Nolan's The Odyssey' renews his interest in making Horror Film

'They don't need to beg me ': Christoper Nolan's The Odyssey' renews his interest in making Horror Film

Chirstoper Nolan said that his lastest epic 'The Odyssey' renewed his interest in exploring the horror film as his new genre. He has to find the right concept to make such film.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
'They don't need to beg me ': Christoper Nolan's The Odyssey' renews his interest in making Horror Film

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