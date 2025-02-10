Advertisement
THUNDERBOLTS NEW TRAILER

Thunderbolts New Trailer And Poster Out: Check Out Marvel Movie's India Premiere Date

Thunderbolts New Trailer: The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Thunderbolts New Trailer And Poster Out: Check Out Marvel Movie's India Premiere Date Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Today during the Big Game, Marvel Studios released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming feature film “Thunderbolts.”  Marvel Studios also announced that Son Lux will be scoring “Thunderbolts*.” The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar® and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”  

In  “Thunderbolts,”  Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs “Thunderbolts” with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' premieres in theatres in India from May 2, 2025.

