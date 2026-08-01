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Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland? Who is highest-paid live-action Spider-Man?

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows a lonely Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dedicating his life to street-level crime-fighting in New York after being forgotten by the world, only for the physical toll to trigger a dangerous evolution in his powers.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland? Who is highest-paid live-action Spider-Man?
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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