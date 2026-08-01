/Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland? Who is highest-paid live-action Spider-Man?

Spider-Man is one of the world's most iconic superheroes, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko for Marvel Comics in 1962. Beneath the mask is Peter Parker, an everyday young man who gained extraordinary spider-like abilities and uses them to fight crime while swinging through the skyline of New York City.
Despite Tom Holland's current status as the face of the character, earnings data reveals a stark contrast in how much each actor brought home during their tenure as the friendly neighborhood superhero.
While Holland reigns as Spider-Man for the current generation, Tobey Maguire remains the highest-paid live-action web-slinger by a substantial margin.
For his debut in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man (2002), Maguire earned an estimated $4 million. Following the film's massive global success, his paycheck surged to $17.5 million for Spider-Man 2 (2004), backed by a reported 5 per cent share of the film's backend box office profits. For Spider-Man 3 (2007), Maguire secured $15 million upfront alongside a lucrative 7.5 per cent first-dollar gross agreement, making it one of the most profitable superhero contracts in Hollywood history, as per a report by Times Now.
Combined with a reported $1 million for his nostalgic return in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Maguire’s cumulative earnings from the franchise stand between $70 million and $80 million.
Andrew Garfield’s run as Peter Parker in Sony's rebooted universe was relatively short-lived compared to his predecessor and successor, resulting in a more modest total payout.
The British actor earned approximately $500,000 for The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). His base salary saw a step up for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), landing between $1 million and $1.5 million, though some industry estimates suggest backend components may have pushed the figure higher. Like Maguire, Garfield reportedly earned around $1 million for his crowd-pleasing cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as per a same report.
In total, Garfield’s lifetime earnings from playing Spider-Man are estimated at around $5.5 million to $6 million.
Tom Holland’s financial trajectory reflects Marvel Studios’ standard progressive pay structure for newly introduced characters.
Upon making his debut in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Holland earned around $250,000, which increased to approximately $1.5 million for his first standalone feature, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). His paychecks steadily escalated through appearances in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, culminating in a reported $10 million payout for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), as per the same report.
Looking ahead, industry reports indicate Holland may have secured upwards of $15 million to $20 million for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have yet to confirm official figures. While Holland's earning power continues to rise, Maguire comfortably retains the title of the highest-earning Spider-Man to date.
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