Tom Cruise Collaborates With Academy Winner Alejandro G Inarritu For A Wild Comedy

Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Mumbai: After "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Hollywood star Tom Cruise has joined forces with Academy Award winner director Alejandro G. Inarritu for his next. During Cannes 2025, 'The Revenant' maker told The Hollywood Reporter that his next with Cruise has been tentatively named "Judy".

He added that they have already concluded the shoot for the drama in London. Talking about the film, Inarritu said, “All I can say is it is a brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It’s insane." The director revealed he is aware that this film is not something the audience expects from him and Cruise's combo.

"It’s scary and funny, and beautiful. I know comedy is not what people expect from me, or Tom, and making this film was terrifying for me, but I don’t like to repeat myself, and every film should scare you a little," he added. Back in February 2024, one of Cruise's representatives confirmed that he had joined forces with Inarritu.

Aside from Cruise, the project is also likely to star German actress Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Emma D’Arcy, Sophie Wilde, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman. Meanwhile, Cruise was recently in London to attend the premiere of "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

Made under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, the eighth and final installment in the "Mission: Impossible" series has Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett reprising their roles from the franchise. However, this time, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, and Tramell Tillman have also joined the cast of the drama.

Screened at Cannes on May 14, "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on May 23. The film reached the Indian audience six days early on May 17. 

