Tom Cruise Passed Out Filming Upside-Down Plane Stunt For Mission: Impossible 8 – Director Teases Mind-Blowing Action

Tom Cruise, known for his death-defying stunts, has once again pushed the limits in his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. In a jaw-dropping sequence, the 62-year-old actor filmed a scene while hanging from an upside-down plane.

Tom Cruise’s Most Daring Stunt Yet

On Saturday, Cruise shared a thrilling video of the stunt on social media, captioning it, "Hang on..." Fans were left in awe as director Christopher McQuarrie captured the intense moment.

Passing Out Mid-Stunt

Speaking to Empire magazine, Cruise admitted that he lost consciousness multiple times while executing the stunt. “When you stick your face out at over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen,” he explained. “I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I passed out physically and couldn’t get back into the cockpit.”

Director Teases Unbelievable Action Sequences

Christopher McQuarrie, the film’s director, hinted at groundbreaking action sequences that surpass anything fans have seen before. “There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain,” he teased.

Recalling the shoot in Africa, he added, “There were days when Tom would pull off something even crazier than before. It was relentless.” He also suggested that one particular stunt in the film will top all of Cruise’s previous aerial and underwater feats, calling it "intensely stressful."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Release Date

The upcoming film follows Ethan Hunt as he continues his battle against the formidable AI, The Entity, picking up from where Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One left off. The movie, also starring Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O’Brian, and Tramell Tillman, is set to hit theaters worldwide on May 23.

Watch the trailer here: