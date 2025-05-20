Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Smashes Rs 100 Cr Globally Even Before US Release

New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has once again proven his global box office appeal as his latest action-packed blockbuster, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, earned over ₹100 crore even before its official U.S. release. The film was released six days early in five countries, including India, and has already broken multiple records with its impressive collections.

Tom Cruise's film crosses ₹100 crore before US release

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned more than ₹100 crore even before hitting theaters in the US. There’s no surprise here, as the film had already been released in five countries, including India and Japan. Within just two days, the film shattered records by raking in over ₹100 crore across these markets.

₹33 crore earned in India in two days

The film released in India on May 17 and marks the eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. The movie has received a phenomenal response at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹16.5 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹17.69 crore on day two, taking the total to ₹33 crore in just two days. The film has also witnessed electrifying response in its advance booking as it sold 45,000 tickets across India’s top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinépolis underlining the franchise’s phenomenal draw and the growing excitement ahead of release.

₹42 crore from South Korea

The film was also released in South Korea, where it drew over 750,000 viewers over the weekend—a major milestone for any movie this year, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. As reported by Collider, the film collected more than ₹42 crore in just two days, on May 17 and 18.

Total earnings surpass ₹100 crore

In addition to India and South Korea, Mission: Impossible 8 has performed well in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The Japanese box office has contributed over ₹17 crore, while the film has earned over ₹8.5 crore+ combined from New Zealand and Australia. Altogether, the film has collected₹102 crore in just two days from these five countries.

Catch Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning now in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu, in IMAX and 4DX formats.