Tom Cruise Surprises Fans At Mission: Impossible Screening

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest superstars in the world. He is known for his action-packed films and enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. The actor is back on the silver screen with another part of his popular franchise. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission Impossible 7, is all set to release in theatres on July 12, and there has been a lot of excitement for the film. Now, it has been reported that the actor has been making his way into various theatres during the previews in order to meet the fans and check their reactions.

Tom Cruise’s visit during Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One screening

The Mission Impossible franchise is quite popular among fans, and there is always a lot of excitement among them whenever a new part is released. A similar situation has happened this time as well, as people are going crazy for the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.



According to reports, Tom Cruise has been visiting theatres during the previews and surprising his fans. Recently, he was spotted entering a theatre in Atlanta, USA, during the preview, and people went crazy to see their favourite star watching the film with them. Reportedly, he was also accompanied by the director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie.

Tom Cruise greeted the cheering fans with waves and smiles. He was also spotted saying, "Great to be in Atlanta. We just wanted to say thank you all for being here."

The lead actor and director were also spotted arriving at the preview screenings in Toronto and DC as well. They were greeted with hoots and applause. They were also spotted interacting with the fans and thanking them for watching the film.

About Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The seventh film of the Mission Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, will revolve around a new mission, where Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, will be seen against an AI. He will also be seen reuniting with Benji Dunn and Luther Stickell to battle against the new technology. Apart from Tom Cruise, the film also has Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Fergusson, Venessa Kirby, Esai Morales, and others in prominent roles.