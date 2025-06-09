Washington : Actor Tom Felton, who rose to prominence as Draco Malfoy in all eight films of the original Harry Potter film series from 2001 to 2011, addressed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's anti-transgender rhetoric ahead of reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'.

During the 2025 Tony Awards, he opened up about whether the controversy surrounding the author's views ever affected his work.

"No, I can't say it does," said Felton, adding, "I'm not really that attuned," reported People.

"The only thing I always remind myself is that I've been lucky enough to travel the world. Here I am in New York," he continued. "And I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter, and she's responsible for that. So I'm incredibly grateful."

Felton will take over the role of the now-adult Draco from Aaron Bartz. The stage show first opened in London in 2016 and on the Great White Way in 2018.

Felton's return marks the first time any actor from the original movies has starred in Cursed Child. According to People, he will appear as Draco at the Lyric Theatre in New York City starting November 11 for 19 weeks.

"It's very much a pinch-me kind of situation," he said, adding, "I keep thinking I'm dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now getting a chance to step back into his shoes -- as a father this time, in a new story -- I get to meet Draco as an adult, which is very exciting."

As footage of him in costume as Draco for the stage was shown, Felton stated that he "cried" when he put on the character's characteristic platinum wig again after so long, since the franchise was "such a huge part of my childhood.""I've been very excited to share this news, and I had to keep it under wraps for quite a while," he said earlier, reported People.

When asked about returning to his iconic role, the actor continued to gush about the Harry Potter fandom. "I think we all thought the wizarding world would slowly... that the fandom flame might douse over the years, but it's not," he told Variety.

While comparing the play to the movie process, Felton added, "I think the most exciting part is to do it live. It took nine months, more or less, to shoot a film. And this is all compact. This is all reimagined into a very lovely, new, tight story. And I get to be a dad, which has been fun."

Rowling came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets. She has since made repeated comments about the transgender community. Multiple actors from the Harry Potter film series, including Daniel Radcliffe, have spoken out against the author over the years, reported People.

In April 2024, Radcliffe, who played the titular character, said that he and the author had not been in touch recently. However, he shared that her comments have made him feel "really sad."

Felton said on the red carpet that Radcliffe has supported him for his upcoming role, as per the outlet.

"My old school chum, Potter, [Daniel] Radcliffe, has done quite a bit of Broadway, so he's holding my hand and certainly helping me through all the things that are hard to learn," the actor said. "But from what I gather, it's an amazing community of people. The fans are really, really gracious and excited. So I'm just thrilled to be part of it," reported People.