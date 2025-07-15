Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2932107https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/tom-holland-next-spider-man-outing-will-be-a-breath-of-fresh-air-says-it-will-feel-like-the-first-movie-again-2932107.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TOM HOLLAND

Tom Holland: Next Spider-Man Outing Will Be A 'Breath Of Fresh Air,' Says It Will Feel Like The First Movie Again

The last Spider-man movie (No Way Home) became a massive hit and earned $2 billion worldwide. The movie ended with Peter Parker erasing his identity to save the world setting the stage for Brand New Day. 

|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 12:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tom Holland: Next Spider-Man Outing Will Be A 'Breath Of Fresh Air,' Says It Will Feel Like The First Movie Again (Source:IMDb)

Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): The much-awaited fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland seems to be taking shape finally.

According to Deadline, Holland, during a new chat with the YouTube series Flip Your Wig, opened up about the next instalment titled 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' The actor said he's excited to return as Peter Parker and revealed that the movie will use a more "old-school" style of filmmaking, with real locations and practical effects.

"I'm obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID; we shot the entire film on stages."

"Now, we're really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we're starting in Glasgow. We're gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece we're putting together. So, it's gonna feel like making [2017's] Spider-Man 1 again. It's been such a long time since I've done it, it's gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we're putting together," he continued.

As per the publication, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will hit theatres on July 31, 2026, with filming set to begin once Holland and co-star Zendaya finish working on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
The movie will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Amy Pascal and Marvel boss Kevin Feige will produce the film once again.

Actors Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear) will join the cast; however, their roles have not yet been disclosed.

The last Spider-Man movie, No Way Home (2021), became a huge hit and earned nearly $2 billion worldwide, as per Deadline. The film ended with Peter Parker erasing his identity to save the world, setting up a clean slate for Brand New Day. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK