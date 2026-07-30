Washington: Actor Tom Holland has revealed that an early version of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' failed to impress him and his co-stars, saying the team "hated" one cut of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film because it strayed too far from the filmmakers' original vision. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on Friday, Holland reflected on the extensive editing process behind his fourth solo outing as Peter Parker, explaining how audience feedback briefly reshaped the movie before the creative team reconsidered its approach.