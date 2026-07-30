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  • /Tom Holland says he 'hated' an early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 'It totally didn't work'

Tom Holland says he 'hated' an early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 'It totally didn't work'

Tom Holland has revealed that an early edit of Spider-Man: Brand New Day failed to impress him and the creative team after it was reworked based on audience feedback. The actor said the experience reinforced the importance of staying true to the filmmakers' original vision.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Tom Holland says he 'hated' an early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 'It totally didn't work'
Image Credit: IMDb

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