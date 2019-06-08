Tom Holland-starrer 'Uncharted' gets a release date

Los Angeles: Sony Pictures' movie adaptation of popular video game 'Uncharted', starring Tom Holland, will hit the theatres worldwide in December 2020.

The film is based on the PlayStation video game series that follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, to be portrayed by Holland.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the movie will chronicle Drake's first encounter with the professional rogue Sullivan.

Trachtenberg boarded the project in January this year after Shawn Levy exited due it over scheduling issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker have penned the most recent draft of the film's screenplay.

The movie will be releasing against Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' remake.

Sony has also announced the release date of Kevin Hart-starrer 'Fatherhood' and Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'.

'Fatherhood', to be helmed by Paul Weitz, will open on April 3, 2020, Kay Cannon-directed 'Cinderella' has been given the release date of February 3, 2021.