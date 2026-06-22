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Toy Story 5 smashes box office records in US, becomes 2026's biggest opener

Toy Story 5 box office collection: The latest 'Toy Story' sequel has opened with USD 152 million overseas, followed by a sensational global tally of USD 312 million.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Toy Story 5 smashes box office records in US, becomes 2026's biggest opener
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

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