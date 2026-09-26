Tragic real-life story behind Robert Pattinson’s Primetime and To Catch a Predator

Robert Pattinson steps into the role of Chris Hansen in Primetime, a new film about the rise of NBC’s To Catch a Predator and the events that eventually brought intense scrutiny to the controversial series.
The movie revisits the mid-2000s, when Hansen became famous for confronting men who believed they were meeting underage teenagers after communicating with undercover decoys online. The series became a ratings success, but one investigation in Texas would change the story forever.
To Catch a Predator began as part of NBC’s Dateline and quickly became one of television’s most recognizable investigative programs.
Hansen and the activist group Perverted Justice worked together to identify men who allegedly attempted to arrange sexual encounters with people they believed were minors. The suspects would arrive at a house expecting to meet a teenager, only to find Hansen waiting for them with cameras rolling.
The formula became hugely popular with viewers.
But as the show's audience grew, so did the risks involved in its investigations.
As per a report by Esquire, In 2006, the show's investigators identified Bill Conradt, an assistant district attorney from the Dallas–Fort Worth area, as one of their targets.
According to reporting at the time, investigators believed Conradt had communicated online with someone he thought was a minor.
The investigation took a different turn when police went to Conradt's home as part of the operation. NBC cameras were present because the confrontation was intended to become part of the television program.
Instead, Conradt shot himself inside his home. He later died from his injuries, as per the same report.
His death became the darkest chapter in the history of To Catch a Predator.
The operation immediately raised questions about how the show conducted its investigations.
Critics questioned the relationship between the television production, Perverted Justice and law enforcement, as well as whether the pursuit of dramatic television footage had gone too far.
The incident also created legal problems for NBC and became a major part of the public debate surrounding the series.
Importantly, Conradt's death did not immediately end To Catch a Predator.
The program continued to air, and its final episode was broadcast in December 2007.
Not exactly.
The series ended after its 2007 run. Hansen later said the show had simply run its course.
However, the Conradt investigation remained an important part of the controversy surrounding the program. The incident demonstrated how a television investigation could have consequences far beyond what viewers saw on screen.
The events portrayed in Primetime were previously examined in detail by journalist Luke Dittrich.
In 2007, Dittrich wrote an Esquire article about the Conradt case and the circumstances surrounding the To Catch a Predator investigation.
That article is one of the major real-world sources behind Primetime.
The film takes those events and turns them into a dramatized story about Hansen, the production team and the television phenomenon surrounding the show.
Although Primetime is based on real events, it does not recreate everything exactly as it happened.
The filmmakers change certain timelines, characters and circumstances to create a feature-film narrative.
For example, the movie depicts Hansen's affair as happening while To Catch a Predator was at the height of its success. The relationship was actually reported publicly in 2011, several years after the show had ended.
The movie also changes the name of one of the show's decoys. Skyler Gisondo plays a character called Dan Plumb. The real man was Dan Schrack, an aspiring actor who worked as a decoy for the program.
One of the clearest visual changes in the movie involves the operation at Conradt's house.
In Primetime, the scene takes place at night following heavy rain, giving the sequence a dark and dramatic atmosphere.
The real operation happened during the afternoon, under overcast skies.
The change is a reminder that Primetime is a dramatization rather than a documentary.
So, What Really Happened?
The real story is relatively straightforward.
Chris Hansen became famous through To Catch a Predator, a television program that confronted men who believed they were meeting minors.
In 2006, the show's investigation targeted Texas prosecutor Bill Conradt. Police went to his home as part of the operation, and Conradt died by suicide during the confrontation.
The incident triggered serious questions about the show's methods and the relationship between television, private activists and law enforcement.
To Catch a Predator continued for another year before ending in 2007.
Nearly two decades later, Primetime revisits that period through Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Hansen. The movie changes some details for dramatic purposes, but the central events—the rise of the show, the Conradt investigation and the controversy that followed—come from a real and highly publicized chapter in television history.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.