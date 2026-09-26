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Tragic real-life story behind Robert Pattinson’s Primetime and To Catch a Predator

Robert Pattinson’s Primetime revisits the rise of To Catch a Predator and the controversial 2006 sting involving Texas prosecutor Bill Conradt that changed the show’s legacy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Tragic real-life story behind Robert Pattinson’s Primetime and To Catch a Predator
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Tragic real-life story behind Robert Pattinson’s Primetime and To Catch a Predator
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