UNTIL DAWN

Until Dawn: Horror Thriller's Chilling First Look Out - Check India Release Date

Until Dawn will be released in Indian theatres on April 25, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2025, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Until Dawn: Horror Thriller's Chilling First Look Out - Check India Release Date Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The chilling first look of the horror thriller, Until Dawn has been unveiled today by Sony Pictures India. Directed by David F Sandberg, this highly anticipated film is based on the acclaimed PlayStation Studios video game. With edge-on-the-seat twists and turns, the film will keep you guessing! Releasing in India on April 25, 2025, Until Dawn promises to redefine the horror genre.

Trapped in a deadly loop with no way out, Clover and her friends' journey to a remote valley to solve the mystery of her sister's death turns deadly...will they survive until dawn?

The stellar cast includes Ella Rubin as Clover, along with Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare. The screenplay, crafted by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman, brings a fresh take to this pulse-pounding tale, promising relentless thrills and unforgettable scares. 

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Until Dawn in Indian cinemas on April 25, 2025.

