Untitled Elvis Presley biopic gets release date

The highly anticipated yet-to-be-titled untitled Elvis Presley biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021. 

Washington DC: The highly anticipated yet-to-be-titled untitled Elvis Presley biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, American actor-singer Austin Butler is playing the role of King of Rock in the drama, which Warner Bros. describes as a story that will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley`s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America."

Warner Bros. has also re-scheduled the release of Legendary`s big-budget `Dune` adaptation to December 18, 2020. The film helmed by director Denis Villeneuve is locking horns with Steven Spielberg and Fox`s `West Side Story,` Sony and Tom Holland`s video game adaptation `Uncharted and Paramount`s Coming to America` sequel, which also stars Eddie Murphy.

