Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003867https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/viral-video-what-is-the-most-major-threat-to-the-world-state-john-krasinskis-venezuela-speech-from-jack-ryan-goes-viral-amid-us-venezuela-tension-3003867.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesVIRAL VIDEO: What Is The Most Major Threat To The World State? John Krasinskis Venezuela Speech From Jack Ryan Goes VIRAL Amid US-Venezuela Tension
US-VENEZUELA TENSION

VIRAL VIDEO: 'What Is The Most Major Threat To The World State?' John Krasinski's Venezuela Speech From Jack Ryan Goes VIRAL Amid US-Venezuela Tension

US-Venezuela Tension: Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is a political action thriller television series based on characters from the fictional Ryanverse created by author Tom Clancy.

|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

VIRAL VIDEO: 'What Is The Most Major Threat To The World State?' John Krasinski's Venezuela Speech From Jack Ryan Goes VIRAL Amid US-Venezuela TensionPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: A video of John Krasinski as the titular character from Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan delivering a stirring speech about the geopolitical landscape of Venezuela is going viral on social media amid the recent US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Social media users are calling the moment "prophetic", reports people.com. In the video from the show's second season, which aired in 2019, Krasinski's character poses a question to a group of CIA personnel, reports people.com.

"What would you assume is the most major threat to the world state?" he asked.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Definitely Russia," one replied, before fictional CIA analyst Jack Ryan asked, "Who else?"

"China. Stop yelling at me, but China's a good answer... Venezuela? Anybody? Everybody's cool with Venezuela? No threat? Okay. Which one of these places can claim to have the largest oil deposit on the planet? More than Saudi, more than Iran. Wow," he said while gesturing to a chart illustrating Venezuela's vast natural resources.

Krasinski's character continued in the now-viral clip from the Jack Ryan episode, "Okay, what about things like gold? More than all the mines in Africa combined? Venezuela is arguably the single greatest resource of oil and minerals on the planet. So, why is this country in the midst of one of the greatest humanitarian crises in modern history?”

“On the news, they'll call it a crisis. But on the world stage, they'll call it a failed state. Other examples of a failed state in recent history are Yemen, Iraq, and Syria."

"And if that's not bad enough news for you, well, Venezuela is also the only one of these places within 30 minute range from the U.S., of N-Gen nuclear missiles. You will not hear about any of this on the news, because the biggest players on the world stage do not want you to. Russia, China, can never be the most major threat. Until countries like Venezuela leave the door open to our very own backyard," he concludes.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is a political action thriller television series based on characters from the fictional Ryanverse created by author Tom Clancy. Featuring modern-day interpretations of the original characters, it stars John Krasinski as CIA analyst Jack Ryan.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversharing
Why Oversharing Can Backfire? 7 Personal Things You Should Always Keep Private
West Bengal voter list
West Bengal Draft Voter List: ECI To Hear 91 Lakh Logical Discrepancy Cases
Sonia Gandhi
Delhi Court Extends Sonia Gandhi's Deadline To Respond On Voter List Complaint
West Bengal SIR
West Bengal SIR: ECI To Summon Voters With Logical Discrepancies
Kota
Watch: Thief’s Break In Attempt Fails After He Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 06-1-2026: Sthree Sakthi SS 501 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Technology
Starlink Satellites Are Moving Closer to Earth And Will Internet Be Affected?
ganga ram hospital sonia gandhi
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital
PM Modi
Anti-Modi, Shah Slogans At JNU Trigger Political Row; BJP Slams Students
Pakistan Spy arrested
Ambala Construction Supervisor Arrested For Spying For Pakistan