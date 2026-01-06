Los Angeles: A video of John Krasinski as the titular character from Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan delivering a stirring speech about the geopolitical landscape of Venezuela is going viral on social media amid the recent US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Social media users are calling the moment "prophetic", reports people.com. In the video from the show's second season, which aired in 2019, Krasinski's character poses a question to a group of CIA personnel, reports people.com.

"What would you assume is the most major threat to the world state?" he asked.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Definitely Russia," one replied, before fictional CIA analyst Jack Ryan asked, "Who else?"

"China. Stop yelling at me, but China's a good answer... Venezuela? Anybody? Everybody's cool with Venezuela? No threat? Okay. Which one of these places can claim to have the largest oil deposit on the planet? More than Saudi, more than Iran. Wow," he said while gesturing to a chart illustrating Venezuela's vast natural resources.

Krasinski's character continued in the now-viral clip from the Jack Ryan episode, "Okay, what about things like gold? More than all the mines in Africa combined? Venezuela is arguably the single greatest resource of oil and minerals on the planet. So, why is this country in the midst of one of the greatest humanitarian crises in modern history?”

“On the news, they'll call it a crisis. But on the world stage, they'll call it a failed state. Other examples of a failed state in recent history are Yemen, Iraq, and Syria."

"And if that's not bad enough news for you, well, Venezuela is also the only one of these places within 30 minute range from the U.S., of N-Gen nuclear missiles. You will not hear about any of this on the news, because the biggest players on the world stage do not want you to. Russia, China, can never be the most major threat. Until countries like Venezuela leave the door open to our very own backyard," he concludes.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is a political action thriller television series based on characters from the fictional Ryanverse created by author Tom Clancy. Featuring modern-day interpretations of the original characters, it stars John Krasinski as CIA analyst Jack Ryan.