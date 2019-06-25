close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Beyonce

Why Beyonce was 'perfect choice' for 'The Lion King'

Beyonce has lent her voice to the character of Nala, a childhood friend and later love interest of Simba.

Why Beyonce was &#039;perfect choice&#039; for &#039;The Lion King&#039;

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Jon Favreau is a big fan of Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and says it was exciting to see the musical element that the Grammy Award-winning singer brought to his film "The Lion King".

Beyonce has lent her voice to the character of Nala, a childhood friend and later love interest of Simba.

"When you think of somebody who you would be excited to interpret the role of Nala, especially the musical performances, Beyonce is in a class all by herself," Favreau said in statement.

"It's a struggle when you have tweens and teens at home to be thought of as cool because you're irritating to your children. But having Beyonce in my film definitely brought me a lot of credibility on the home campus with my kids and their friends. 

"I'm a big fan of her music and was very excited to explore what she could bring," he added. 

"The Jungle Book" fame director Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive a live-action film. 

He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way. 

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Donald Glover is leading the cast as young Lion Simba.

Glover and Knowles-Carter are also joined by James Earl Jones who reprises his role from the 1994 animated film as Simba's father Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba's villainous uncle Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi, with child actor JD McCrary playing the young version of Simba.

 

Tags:
BeyonceThe Lion KingHollywood
Next
Story

No love triangle in ‘Dabangg 3', says Sonakshi Sinha

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Fugitive Mehul Choksi's Antigua citizenship to be canceled