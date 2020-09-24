हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Will Smith

Will Smith birthday special: Take a look at his top Hollywood films!

One of the most celebrated actors of the West, Will Smith has brought home five Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards, and also four Grammy Awards and has astonished us all throughout his 30-year long career. 

Will Smith birthday special: Take a look at his top Hollywood films!

New Delhi: Hollywood biggie Will Smith will turn a year older on September 25. One of the most celebrated actors of the West, Will Smith has brought home five Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards, and also four Grammy Awards and has astonished us all throughout his 30-year long career. 

On this birthday, here's a list of his best films on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
 

Independence Day

After a devastating alien attack, a group of people including President Whitmore, Air Force Captain Steven Hiller and satellite expert David Levinson devise a last chance counter attack plan to save the world.

Spies in Disguise

The unlikely duo of super-spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett is forced to work as a team for an ultimate undercover mission.

Aladdin

In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin, a kind-hearted street urchin, and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Enemy Of The State

A chance encounter with an old friend destroys attorney Robert Dean's fast-track career and happy home life when he is framed for a murder by a corrupt intelligence official.

 

Will Smithwill smith birthdayhappy birthday will smithHollywood
