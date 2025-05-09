Washington: 'Thunderbolts*' director Jake Schreier is in talks to direct Marvel's upcoming highly anticipated next 'X-Men' adventure, reported Variety.

The deal is in early talks and hasn't been finalised, reported Variety while quoting the source. Schreier catapulted to the top of Disney and Marvel's wishlist after 'Thunderbolts*' became one of the MCU's best-reviewed movies in years.

Screenwriter Michael Lesslie, whose recent credits include "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," penned the screenplay with Kevin Feige to produce the newest "X-Men" entry, reported Variety.

No other details about the film, including the cast, plot description or release timeline, have been revealed. Prior to Marvel, Schreier has directed 2012's sci-fi drama 'Robot & Frank,' 2015's romantic comedy 'Paper Towns' and episodes of Netflix's 'Beef' and 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.'

Meanwhile talking about, Thunderbolts, it stars Pugh, Stan, Harbour, and Dreyfus. The story revolves around a group of superhumans who must learn to work as a team, currently lacking a unified Avengers-type team, as they encounter a new superhuman named "Bob."

The movie has been well-received by Marvel fans, according to Variety.

Florence Pugh, who plays one of the lead roles in Thunderbolts*, will also be seen in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

In a recent interview, the actress shared that she emailed Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about not using a stunt double during the shoot of the upcoming superhero film 'Thunderbolts' scene in which her character, Yelena Belova, jumps off the second-tallest building in the world.

That would be the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The building stands at 2,722 feet tall. Pugh loves heights and wanted to be the one to jump off, reported Variety.

"I got on all the emails.

It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer and closer to shooting, they said they don't think it's going to happen because it's a crazy insurance ordeal and we're not going to throw me off the second tallest building in the world," Pugh said. Thunderbolts* is currently running in theatres.