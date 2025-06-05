When we talk about the most expensive films ever made globally, some Hollywood productions such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar: The Way of Water, The third and fourth Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame) come to our mind. By the officially Star Wars: The Force Awakens holds the record with a net budget of $447 million, making it top the list. However, a new movie in the making may soon break this gigantic record. Which is that movie?

World's Most Expensive Film Costs...

Well, Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) upcoming crossover event film Avengers: Doomsday is on the verge of becoming the world's most expensive film ever made. According to a report in Collider, Marvel has spent $8 million on its pre-production alone, more than thrice what was spent on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which eventually cost $388 million.

Forbes reported that the per-week production cost of Doomsday is twice as much as Quantumania, making experts predict that the film could cost Marvel Studios anything between $500-600 million. This is much higher than the production cost of Star Wars Episode IX, which holds the record with a production cost of $447 million.

Avengers: Doomsday Cast and Massive Fee

The film stars an ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr.

Varierty report mentions that Marvel is reportedly paying Anthony and Joe Russo to direct 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' for $80 million.

Robert Downey Jr is by far the highest-paid member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has pulled down between $500 million and $600 million over the course of four Avengers movies, three Iron Man outings and cameos in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, as per Variety.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Doomsday will be the fifth Avengers film and the 39th film in the MCU overall. The film is slated for release on December 18, 2026, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.