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‘Worst movie of 2026’: Low-budget animated feature ‘Niu Lai’ beats ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Spider-Man’ at Chinese box office

Despite being called the 'worst movie of 2026,' the micro-budget animated feature Niu Lai has turned into a viral box-office hit alongside blockbusters like The Odyssey and Spider-Man, with audiences flocking to theatres to experience the human-made disaster for themselves.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
‘Worst movie of 2026’: Low-budget animated feature ‘Niu Lai’ beats ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Spider-Man’ at Chinese box office
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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