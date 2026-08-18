/‘Worst movie of 2026’: Low-budget animated feature ‘Niu Lai’ beats ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Spider-Man’ at Chinese box office

In a summer dominated by massive blockbuster releases like Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, an unlikely contender has hijacked the box office conversation. Audiences across China are flocking to theatres for an unusual reason: to witness what many are calling the most terrible film of the year.
The film, titled Niu Lai (translated as The Cow Is Coming), is an 86-minute animated feature centring on a newborn calf and a skylark whose relationship unfolds through an abstract dream sequence.
When it debuted in China on August 5, the project seemed destined for total obscurity. Made with zero promotional tours, no pre-release publicity, and not even an official trailer, the film managed a dismal 7,700 yuan (approximately Rs 1.04 lakh) across its first 10 days, drawing fewer than 300 viewers nationwide.
Everything changed when clips of the movie began circulating on social media. Internet users quickly tore into its crude computer graphics, stiff character movements, awkward voice acting, and bewildering narrative, comparing it to an amateur student project and calling it "worse than AI." However, instead of killing the film's prospects, the relentless online ridicule transformed Niu Lai into a viral meme, inspiring curious moviegoers to buy tickets just to see the disaster for themselves.
Driven purely by ironic hate-watching and curiosity, Niu Lai has turned into a massive commercial hit. According to data from the Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan, the animated feature has now raked in over 14.9 million yuan (approximately Rs 20 crore). The sudden box-office surge has catapulted the micro-budget project into high-ranking positions on China's national cinema revenue charts alongside heavily funded mainstream releases.
The financial success is even more astonishing given the movie's minimalist production history. Niu Lai was reportedly developed over five years by just two people: Xin Yumeng and Sun Lifang, believed to be a mother-and-son duo. Together, the pair took on all major responsibilities, serving as the film's writers, directors, producers, and voice actors.
The film's sole marketing asset prior to release was an elegant poster drawn in a traditional ink-wash style, a polished piece of art that bore virtually no resemblance to the primitive animation waiting inside the theatre. Even the film's distributor reportedly admitted he had been advised against releasing it due to its quality, agreeing to put it in theatres only out of personal friendship with the director.
Public reception toward Niu Lai remains wildly polarised, with Letterboxd becoming a hotbed for ironic commentary and humorous reviews.
One netizen jokingly rated the film one star while commenting that "Christopher Nolan was found shaking in his boots."
Another viewer quipped that the movie was "still better than AI," while a third user posted in disbelief, "Tell me how I cried to this."
A newly released animated film called “Niu Lai” (牛来) is going viral for all the wrong reasons in China.— Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) August 15, 2026
People are calling the visuals “disaster-level” , the entire production team was basically just two people: the director and the screenwriter. After 9 days in theaters, the… pic.twitter.com/l7RM9ZER67
Several critics and social media users have dubbed the film the "worst movie of 2026," with many labelling its animation as "worse than AI."At a time when artificial intelligence can generate slick visual content instantly, a few viewers described knowing that the film is human-made rather than AI-generated as strangely refreshing, praising its crude, handcrafted rough edges.
Audiences are not buying tickets despite thinking Niu Lai is terrible; they are buying tickets because they have to see the disaster for themselves and experience a purely human-made curiosity in the process.
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