Zootopia 2 on OTT: When and where to watch the Oscar-nominated film in India?

The long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 2016 hit animation, ‘Zootopia 2’, is finally coming to streaming platforms, giving fans a chance to follow the adventures of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from the comfort of home. After breaking box office records worldwide, the film arrives just in time for family viewing marathons.

OTT Premiere Details

Fans worldwide can catch ‘Zootopia 2’ on Disney+ starting March 11, 2026, with a playful teaser encouraging viewers to “wake up” for the return of their favourite characters. In India, the film will be available on Hotstar from March 13, featuring local dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to delight audiences across the country.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Blockbuster Performance

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the creative duo behind the original, ‘Zootopia 2’ hit theatres on November 26, 2025, and quickly became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, earning $1.861 billion worldwide. It ranked as the second-highest-grossing movie of 2025, according to The Mint.

Critics praised the film for its witty humour, socially relevant themes tackling prejudice, and stunning animation. It won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature Film and received nominations for the Oscars and other international honours, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon.

Behind the Scenes: Voices and Fun

In the Hindi version of Zootopia 2, Shraddha Kapoor brings the feisty bunny cop Judy Hopps to life, following the film’s theatrical release on November 28, 2025. As part of Disney India’s collaboration, she infused the character with her signature energy and charm, participating in promotional events and giving fans a peek behind the scenes of her recording process.

A recently released behind-the-scenes video captures Shraddha’s dubbing journey, highlighting the fun and enthusiasm she brought to the studio. Known as Zootropolis 2 in some regions, the sequel continues the adventures of Judy and Nick Wilde, tackling new challenges while celebrating themes of empathy, understanding, and joy, making it a film that resonates with viewers of all ages.