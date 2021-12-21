HOSPITAL BEDS: TO RENT OR BUY? PROS AND CONS

While some people recover at home, others recuperate at a hospital. However, recently many hospitals have begun renting hospital beds to both new and returning patients.

An interesting trend is emerging due to these beds: many people who recover at the hospital choose to purchase them upon release, leading to more sales for the medical supply company that leases the bed.

This can often mean a large profit for medical supply companies. Using a rented hospital bed saves money while you’re in the hospital, but is it cost-effective to buy afterwards? If so, What are the pros and cons of renting vs. buying? Let’s take a look here.

Pros of Renting Hospital Bed:

1. Cost-effective

Considering hospital bed rental service is cost-effective than buying one. You only have to pay for the time you use the bed, and you don’t have to worry about reselling it later on. Also, there is no need to maintain or store the bed, which can be a hassle.

2. Variety of Options

If you’re looking for a specific type of hospital bed, it may be challenging to find one for sale. However, there are many different types of beds that you can rent. This gives you more options and a greater chance of finding the right bed for you.

3. Convenience

Renting a hospital bed can be convenient, especially if you’re already in the hospital. Rather than having to drive from the hospital to purchase one, you can get everything delivered right to your room. These beds come with a delivery and set-up service, so you won’t have to worry about it.

Cons of Renting Hospital Bed:

1. Limited Use

If you’re only going to be in the hospital for a short period, renting a hospital bed may not be the best option.

You will have to pay for the entire time you use the bed, even if you only need it for a few days. It may be more cost-effective to buy a bed in this case, or you can always search for another hospital that offers rental beds.

2. Not Your Bed

After getting confined to a hospital bed for an extended time, many people want their bed at home after their release. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford a bed, and those that can not fit one in their home.

Renting is a good option if you need to save money or try out different beds before purchasing. However, renting doesn’t offer the same comfort as having your bed at home, which is why many people choose to buy.

Pros of Buying Hospital Bed:

1. Comfort

A hospital bed bought specifically for your home will be more comfortable than a rented one. This is because it will be suitable for your needs and preferences. However, it’s also important to note that a bought bed can serve other purposes, such as a guest bed or child’s bed.

2. Cost-effectiveness

Depending on your insurance coverage, buying a hospital bed can be cheaper than renting one for an extended period. This is because you buy the bed outright and only have to pay what you would normally pay for any other type of bed.

3. Flexibility

If you use a rented bed, there is usually an end date. This means that if you are not fully recovered by then, you will have to return it or pay for any rental time left. If you buy your bed, this isn’t an issue. You can use it as long as you need to, and in most cases, you won’t be answerable to anyone else.

Cons of Buying Hospital Bed:

1. Maintenance

Like any other piece of furniture, hospital beds require regular maintenance to keep them in good condition. This can be a hassle, especially if you don’t have the time or knowledge to do it yourself.

2. Storage

Hospital beds can be quite large and take up much space. If you don’t have the room to store it, you may have to get rid of it after using it. This can be difficult, especially if the bed is expensive.

So, Should You Buy or Rent a Hospital Bed?

The answer relies on your specific needs and budget. Renting is a good option if you only need the bed for a short time or if you can’t afford to buy one. However, buying a hospital bed is usually more cost-effective in the long run and offers more comfort.

As you can see, there are many different factors to consider when deciding whether to buy or rent a hospital bed. Ultimately, the decision comes down to your personal preferences and needs. Talk to your doctor or healthcare provider to get more advice on what would be best for you.

(Brand Desk Content)