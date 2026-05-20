How modern parenting trends are influencing India's kids' choices

In places beyond the big cities, parents in smaller towns are now earning more and looking for ways to give their kids the same trendy things they see online. Things like fun lunch boxes, quirky stationery, keychains, and tumblers that look cool on Instagram are flying off the shelves, sales in these areas have jumped around 50% in a year. School supplies and daily-use accessories are growing even faster than clothes or toys because parents want stuff that's both useful and shareable. Social media plays a big role here, kids and parents watch unboxing videos and reels, spot something cute, and suddenly want it. Latest technological advancements have made it much easier for these products to reach every corner of the country. Experts say parents are putting more focus on eco-friendly, safe materials and toys that mix learning with tech.

Q. What’s driving the growing demand for trendy and global-style kids’ products beyond metro cities?

"Rising disposable incomes in Tier-2/3 cities, coupled with aspirational parenting and social media exposure, are fueling demand for affordable, trendy global-style kids' items like quirky stationery and accessories. Sales in these areas have surged 50% YoY," says Akshat Agrawal, co-founder, Abhiaksh India, one of India's largest importers.

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Q. What categories are seeing the fastest growth: fashion, toys, learning products, or lifestyle accessories?

Lifestyle accessories (tumblers, lunch boxes, keychains) and school supplies are growing at 60%, topping fashion and toys as parents focus on functional, Instagram-worthy products for everyday use.

Q. How do social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube impact lifestyle choices of children in these areas?

Akshat reveals, "These platforms act as trend amplifiers, with viral unboxings and reels influencing 70% of our orders from non-metro distributors, kids and parents discover quirky imports here, driving impulse buys."

Q. How is the kids’ products market performing in an age where trends keep changing so frequently?

The market thrives on agility; we import 8-10 containers monthly of social media-trending items directly from China, ensuring distributors stay stocked and competitive despite rapid shifts.

Q. Has e-commerce helped bridge the accessibility gap for imported children’s products?

"Absolutely, platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have slashed accessibility gaps by 80% for imported kids' products, enabling our 5,000+ wholesalers to reach PAN India with low-cost, insured Delhivery shipments," he says.

Q. What trends do you see emerging in the children’s lifestyle segment over the next 3-5 years?

Over the next 3-5 years, eco-conscious parenting is set to become a growing trend. As a result, the demand for AI-custom designs for personalisation, eco-friendly sustainable BPA-free materials, and edutainment toys that combine learning with AR tech may rise. Wellness-oriented items like eco-lunch kits can also be a trend in the coming years.



(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)