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How to enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi food without overdoing it

Simple changes such as eating regular meals, controlling portions and staying hydrated can help make festive eating more manageable. Nutrition experts also recommend balancing rich treats such as modaks with vegetables, whole grains and protein through the day.

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 02:11 AM IST
How to enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi food without overdoing it
Image Credit: Lalbaugcha Raja (Photo: ANI)

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