How to enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi food without overdoing it

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi is a time when homes fill up with modaks, sweets and festive meals shared with family and friends. With so many favourite dishes making an appearance, it is easy for regular eating habits to change during the celebrations.
Ritika Samaddar, regional head (dietetics) at Delhi’s Max Healthcare, says festive eating can be managed without giving up the foods people enjoy during the festival. She says it is important to look at the overall day's meals and keep portions sensible.
“Festivals naturally bring more variety to our meals, and there is no reason to feel guilty about enjoying festive treats. A better approach is to think about the bigger picture of your day – balance richer festive foods with nourishing meals and pay attention to portions. This way, festive indulgence can be enjoyed as part of an overall balanced eating pattern,” she said.
One practical way to manage festive meals is to avoid skipping regular meals before attending a celebration. Starting the day with a nutritious breakfast or meal can help maintain a regular eating pattern when social gatherings and festive food are planned later.
She advises people not to cut back heavily on food earlier in the day to make room for a large festive meal.
“A useful way to approach festive days is to avoid ‘saving up’ or skipping meals in anticipation of a celebration. Instead, begin the day with a nourishing and balanced meal, and enjoy festive foods mindfully when they are part of the occasion. Small and consistent choices through the day can help you enjoy celebrations comfortably while continuing to meet your nutritional needs,” she said.
The monsoon can also make festive routines difficult to manage. Changes in daily schedules, family gatherings and more frequent eating occasions can lead to irregular meals. Keeping food varied and including nutrient-rich choices through the day can help maintain everyday nutrition during the festive period.
Whole grains, vegetables, fruits and different sources of protein can form part of regular meals. Staying hydrated and keeping up some physical activity can also fit into the routine during the celebrations.
Festive food is meant to be enjoyed, and portion size can help people include sweets and other rich foods without making every meal heavy. Eating slowly and paying attention to hunger can also help people decide how much they actually want.
Nuts and other nutrient-rich foods can be included as part of everyday meals and snacks. California almonds, for instance, contain nutrients such as zinc, copper and iron, which are associated with normal immune function. They also provide riboflavin and niacin, B vitamins involved in energy metabolism, along with phosphorus, which supports energy storage and use.
The idea is to keep the rest of the day's meals balanced around festive favourites. A meal with vegetables, whole grains and a source of protein can provide variety, while a festive sweet can be enjoyed as part of the occasion.
Ganesh Chaturthi also brings longer gatherings and meals shared with relatives and friends. Maintaining a normal meal routine can help people avoid arriving at celebrations extremely hungry and eating much more than planned.
Mindful eating during the festival does not require counting every bite or avoiding favourite foods. It can simply mean eating regular nourishing meals, keeping portions sensible, drinking enough water and including different types of food through the day.
With modaks and festive dishes forming an important part of the celebrations, these simple eating habits can help people enjoy the food while keeping their everyday nutrition on track.
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