Highlights | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Vivek Agnihotri Crops Karan Johar From National Award Winners Pic

Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. Actors Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Allu Arjun among several celebrities received the National Film awards from President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony held in Delhi on Tuesday. Alia was seen decked up in her ivory wedding saree that was designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi. The actress was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor at the event.
'The Vaccine War' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri accepted the National Award for his film 'The Kashmir Files' on Tuesday, October 17, in Delhi. The filmmaker expressed his gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him.
Hema Malini, who turned 75 on October 16, hosted a grand bash in Mumbai that was attended by several B-Town celebs including Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and others. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who also attended the birthday bash of Hema Malini, was seen scolding the paps who clicked her pictures.
Actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently got married to Raghav Chadha, took off to the Maldives and shared glimpses from the vacation. The actress clarified that it's an all-girls trip.
Bigg Boss 17 Day 2: Mannara, Navid, Abhishek Nominated
In tonight’s episode, COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ decides to rattle the cage with favouritism, compelling contestants to be on their toes. He announced that the residents of each makaan must nominate one occupant, who doesn’t deserve to be in their chosen space for eviction.
Latest New: Vivek Agnihotri Crops Karan Johar From National Award Winners Pic
Director Vivek Agnihotri removed Karan Johar from the group picture clicked at the National Film Award ceremony. Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Vivek shared a photo in which the winners of the 69th National Film Awards posed with the Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, and Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting. In the frame was Vivek with his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rahman, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon and Shreya Ghoshal, among others. However, he cropped out the frame to remove Karan from the picture.
Such talent. Women power. #NationalAwards pic.twitter.com/yrsSwxGpBO
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 17, 2023
69th National Awards: Ranbir Kapoor Is A Proud Hubby, Films Wife Alia's Big Moment
Alia Bhatt accepted the Best Actress award at the National Film Award 2023 ceremony and Ranbir Kapoor was brimming with pride. Seated in the audience behind Waheeda Rahman, Ranbir was seen holding up his phone and recording Alia. The actress accepted a medal and a certificate from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The video of Ranbir recording Alia and the actress accepting her award has now going viral and fans are in love.
Alia receiving her National Award
by u/RanaKp in BollyBlindsNGossip
National Awards: Kriti Sanon Drops Wholesome Clicks With Parents
Actor Kriti Sanon was honoured with the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday for her performance in the film Mimi. The actress dropped adorable pictures with her parents and these have taken over the internet. In the pics, Kriti can be seen sitting on her parent's laps, showing off the medal and certificate. In another photo, her father lovingly kissed her cheeks, and they smiled warmly for the cameras. Sharing the clicks, Kriti wrote, "The feeling is not easy to describe in words.. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life! Missed you @nupursanon #NationalAward #BestActress #Mimi"
National Awards 2023: Alia, Kriti Pose With President Murmu
Pictures of the National Award-winning actresses posing with one another have gone viral on social media. In one picture, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Pallavi Joshi can be seen posing with Waheeda Rahman. In the other one, they all are joined by singer Shreya Ghoshal and India's President Droupadi Murmu.
69th National Film Awards: Enthusiastic Fans Declare Allu Arjun Nation's Best Actor
Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. Known as the Icon Star, he has established a distinctive identity of himself on a global level and has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, by starring in several blockbuster films, including “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which achieved historical success. Recently, the 69th National Award was held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi where the superstar was awarded the title of 'Best Actor Award Male' for his outstanding performance in Pushpa 1: The Rise.
National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt Drops New Pics Ft Ranbir, Allu, Kriti
Alia Bhatt dropped glimpse from 69th National Film Awards ceremony. She shared pictures with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, President Murmu and hubby Ranbir Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life"
National Awards: Alia Bhatt Repeats Her Wedding Saree
Alia Bhatt, one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry won a National Award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' She received a huge applause from the audience along with her husband who sat as her biggest cheerleader in the stands. The main thing fans are falling in love with is her outfit, she repeated her wedding saree for the special day and it has taken over the internet.
Leo: Advocate Team of Vijay's Film Meets With Accident
Thalapathy Vijay is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Leo', which is set for release worldwide. On Tuesday, the advocacy team of 'Leo' had gone to meet the Home Secretary to request permission for 4am/7am shows. Unfortunately, the team was involved in an accident on their way back, where their car collided with a woman on a two-wheeler.
Columnist Manobala Vijayabalan shared the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "BREAKING: #Leo advocate team car met with an accident. #LokeshKanagaraj's #LeoFilm went to meet Home Secretary to ask for 4am/7am show permission. After returning from a meeting with the Home Secretary, the car rammed into a woman on a two-wheeler.
BREAKING: #Leo advocate team car met with an accident.
#LokeshKanagaraj's #LeoFilm went to meet Home Secretary to ask for 4am/7am show permission.
After returning from a meeting with the Home Secretary, the car rammed… pic.twitter.com/eChtW6Fk8c
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 17, 2023
Saindhav Teaser Out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Act Leaves Netizens In Awe
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to start 2024 with a bang as he eagerly anticipates the release of his debut Telugu pan-India film 'Saindhav' where he shares the screen with superstar Venkatesh. In this highly-anticipated film, Nawazuddin takes on the role of the lead antagonist, and going by the impressive teaser he seems to be perfectly in his element.
Known for his exceptional talent in portraying negative characters, Nawazuddin's transition into the role of a villain in 'Saindhav' appears effortless and impeccable. The teaser of the film introduces Venkatesh as a family man but takes an unexpected turn as the antagonist Vikas, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, makes his entrance. The teaser efficiently conveys that Vikas is a formidable force not to be taken lightly.
National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon Says 'Truly A Culmination Of Dreams'
Actress Kriti Sanon hit the headlines on Tuesday as she received the National Film Award for her solid portrayal of a surrogate mother in Laxman Utekar's 2021 comedy-drama 'Mimi'. The actress' journey, from an engineering student in Delhi to now being a national award winning actress is truly an inspiration for her fans and audiences alike to continue to believe that dreams come true with hard work and perseverance.
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Visits Statute of Unity, Pays Tribute To Iron Man of India
The excitement among the audience for 'Tejas' post the release of its high-octane action-packed trailer has been raised to a whole new level. Amid all the rising craze, the lead Kangana Ranaut is leaving no chance to actively take the film across the nation much before its release with its promotional tour. In the latest, Kangana reached the Statue Of Unity in Gujarat to give tribute to the Iron Man Of India, Vallabhbhai Patel ahead of the release of 'Tejas'.
National Film Awards: Waheeeda Rehman, Pallavi Joshi, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Pose For Camera
Actresses Waheeeda Rehman, Pallavi Joshi, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who attended the prestigious 69th National Films Awards in New Delhi, posed together for a picture at the event. They were seen smiling as they posed together for the picture.
Kriti Sanon, Waheeda Rehman and Alia Bhatt at #NationalAwards2023 ceremony#AliaBhatt #KritiSanon #WaheedaRehman pic.twitter.com/wkwak8Vq0m
— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 17, 2023
National Film Awards: Vivek Agnihotri Expresses Gratitude
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri accepted the National Award for his film 'The Kashmir Files' at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi. He won the National Award in the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film On National Integration category. The filmmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him.
His post read, "Thank you #NationalAwards for this most prestigious award. Award to #TheKashmirFiles is a tribute to all the victims of religious terrorism. Specially, in today’s context it shows what happens when humanity is absent. Thank you to all the citizens of India."
Thank you #NationalAwards for this most prestigious award. Award to #TheKashmirFiles is a tribute to all the victims of religious terrorism. Specially, in today's context it shows what happens when humanity is absent.
____ ___________ __ ____ ________ pic.twitter.com/pBviEPSFnU
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 17, 2023
National Film Awards: MM Keeravani Wins Best Music Direction For 'RRR'
Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani received the Best Music Direction (Background Music) for Indian blockbuster 'RRR'. The film also won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.
National Awards: Alia Bhatt Accepts Best Actress Award In Her Wedding Saree
Actress Alia Bhatt accepted the National Award in the Best Actress categiry for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in New Delhi in a special ceremony held on Tuesday. The actress chose to wear the beautiful ivory saree she wore on her special day. The outfit featuring delicate golden embroidery was designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi. Alia was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who donned a black sherwani for the occasion.
Entertainment News: Jiya Shankar Spotted
Marathi actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 actress Jiya Shankar was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actress looked gorgeous in a white co-ord set.
69th National Film Awards: Pankaj Tripathi Receives Best Supporting Actor award
Actor Pankaj Tripathi received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in the film 'Mimi'. Tripathi received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union minister Anurag Thakur was also present at the event.
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' also starred Kriti Sanon, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. 'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress.
#WATCH | Delhi | Actor Pankaj Tripathi wins the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Mimi' at the National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/hA9GhASIxV
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023
National Film Awards: '777 Charlie' Bags Best Kannada Film Award
Actor Rakshit Shetty's film '777 Charlie' won the Best Kannada Film award at the 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday. Shetty received the award on behalf of team '777 Charlie' from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. For the award ceremony, Shetty donned an all-black suit.
"777 Charlie" showcases the beautiful bond between a man and his dog.
Tracing the emotional relationship of a lonely man and his four-legged pet named Charlie, the film warmed the hearts of audiences across the country and the globe for its emotional story.
#WATCH | Delhi | Actor-producer Rakshit Shetty receives the National Film Award for the Best Kannada Film for '777 Charlie'. pic.twitter.com/chrTn5rY8P
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023
Bollywood News: Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary
On Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr Shriram Nene's marriage anniversary today, the actor shared a video with throwback pictures of the duo. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video that featured some adorable moments spent by the couple. Madhuri wrote in the caption, "Here's to another year of togetherness #happyanniversary #24thyear #love".
Dr Shriram Nene responded to her post and mentioned, "To the love of my life, Happy 24th wedding anniversary. It seems like just yesterday that we started our journey and now we are already empty nesting with the boys in college. Here is to the many years ahead doing more amazing things, together. #Soulmates"
69th National Film Awards: R Madhavan Receives Best Feature Film Award
Actor R Madhavan's directorial project 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bagged the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Madhavan at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital today. On receiving the award, Madhavan said, "I feel very happy and proud. It is a lovely award. It feels gratifying."
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based on the life of an aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan and his struggles and achievements. The film was released in July 2022.
69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt Receives Best Actress Honour
Actress Alia Bhatt was conferred with the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday. Alia received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.
Bollywood Update: Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Latest Photoshoot
Actress Kiara Advani, who has been basking in the success of her latest release 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', shared her latest photoshoot for a popular magazine. The actress has taken the internet by storm with her new hot look. Kiara is seen sporting a bang hairo and flaunting her hot body in a racy bralette and thigh-high slit skirt. Take a look at her latest look here:
Jaya Bachchan Schools Paparazzi At Hema Malini's Birthday Party
Veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday party was a star-studded affair and was attended by several Bollywood. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who was also seen at the bash, happily posed for photographers with her friends. A video from the event has surfaced where Jaya is seen tellig paparazzi to not direct her for poses.
Entertainment News: Salman Khan Attends Hema Malini's Birthday Bash
Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 17 and is awaiting the release of 'Tiger 3', was seen attending the birthday bash of Hema Malini. The actor was seen decked up in all black outfit.
Entertainment News: Hema Malini, Dharmendra Share Romantic Moment
Veteran actor Dharmendra was also a part of Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebrations that took place on Monday night. Dharmendra and Hema have been married for over four decades now. They have two daughters together, Esha and Ahana. A video from the birthday celebrations has been shared on social media where Hema is seen feeding her birthday cake to Dharmendra.
Bollywood News: Esha Deol Turns Golden Girl At Hema Malini's Birthday Bash
Esha Deol arrives for her mom Hema Malini Ji's 75th birthday celebration in Mumbai on Monday night. The actress was dressed up in a golden bodycon dress and carried matching handbag.
Deepika Padukone Spotted Outside Bandra Restaurant
Deepika Padukone stepped out for a dine out at a Mumbai restaurant looking absolutely hot in a black backless top and denim. The actres flaunted her new bronze highlights and was seen arriving solo at the restaurant.
Hema Malini Hosts Grand Birthday Bash
Bollywood 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday by hosting a grand bash in Mumbai on October 16. The actress looked ethereal in a heavily embellished pink saree at her birthday bash. The actress cut her birthay cake with her daughters, Ahana and Esha Deol.
Former Miss World Uruguay contestant Sherika De Armas Dies At 26
Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas from Uruguay passed away on October 13 at the age of 26. She was battling cervical cancer as per a report in the New York Post. Ms De Armas had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. She had represented her country at Miss World in 2015. Confirming the news of her demise, Armas's brother Mayk' De Armas wrote on social media, "Fly high, little sister. Always and forever,"
Miss Universe Uruguay 2022 Carla Romero also mourned the demise of Sherika and wrote that she was "too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life."
Bigg Boss 17 Day 1 Written Updates: New Rule Of Favouritism Introduced
Post a super-entertaining Grand Premiere, the Bigg Boss House bustled with contestants in a jubilant mood on Day 1. However, the joy didn't last long as former partners, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, got into an explosive argument.
Bipasha Basu Posts Heartwarming Message For Mother On Birthday
Actor Bipasha Basu extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to her mother Mamta Basu on her birthday. On Monday, Bipasha took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of herself with her mom and baby Devi. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother @mumu_basu. Learning to be the best from the best. I love you Ma. Devi loves her Mumu ma more."
Bobby Deol Posts Heartwarming Picture With His Late Mother-In-Law
On Monday, actor Bobby Deol took to Instagram and penned a beautiful post in remembrance of his mother-in-law on her birth anniversary. "Mom! A part of me will always be missing, it will always belong to you. Happy Birthday Mom!! Love you the most," he wrote.
Bobby also shared an adorable picture with her. Bobby's mother-in-law Marlene Ahuja passed away last month. Reportedly, she died due to a prolonged illness.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will be seen in a negative role in 'Anima', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will hit the theatres on December 1.
Pooja Hegde Rocks Green Monokini
Raising temperature, Pooja Hegde has sure set some serious vacation goals. 'Ala Vaikunthapurramllo' actress looks stunning in a green monokini. 'Ala Vaikunthapurramllo' actress looks stunning in a green monokini.
Kangana Ranaut Dons Vibrant Lehenga In Ahmedabad
Actor Kangana Ranaut kickstarted Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad. On Sunday, she visited Gujarat to participate in Navratri celebrations as a part of her film 'Tejas' promotional activities. She was spotted at Shankus Dandiya, where she performed aarti and sought blessings for the film.
Avneet Kaur Flaunts Toned Body In Bikini
Actress Avneet Kaur has often stunned with her style statement. Setting the internet ablaze, the diva dropped a sizzling video of herself. In the video, Avneet takes a dip in water in a floral bikini.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Clocks In 25 Years, Kajol Recreates Her Iconic Character
It's a nostalgic day for all 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' fans out there as the film completed 25 years today. Marking the film's silver jubilee, Kajol channelled the iconic Anjali by recreating her look. Kajol took to Instagram and dropped a fun video in which she is seen dressed up as her character from 25 years back. She wore a black tracksuit and completed her look with Anjali's trademark short hair.
In the caption, the actress penned a sweet note, writing 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will always be a labour of love."
Tiger Shroff Opens Up On His Character In 'Ganapath'
Ahead of the worldwide release of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,' Tiger Shroff opens up about this action avatar. While fans anticipate its release, excitement mounts as actor Tiger Shroff will be showcasing an all-new action extravaganza. Getting candid, Tiger Shroff shared his experience of playing a one-of-its-kind character in 'Ganapath'.
Sobhita Dhulipala Opens Up On Work Opportunities
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is basking in the success of her latest series 'Made In Heaven'. She has been making her mark in the world of Indian cinema with a string of noteworthy performances. Her latest portrayal of 'Tara Khanna' in 'Made In Heaven' left an unforgettable mark in the hearts of many.
Actor Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming Kannada heist action thriller film 'Ghost' is schedule to release theatrically on October 19, 2023. Ever since the first glimpse of the film was shared, the netizens have been eager to watch their Shivanna on the big screen. Meanwhile, as per latest updates, the Telugu version of the film will be released on October 27, 2023.
#Ghost Telugu will be releasing on 27th October!#Shivarajkumar pic.twitter.com/VDMRCwZvRg
— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) October 16, 2023
Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's First Look Out On Birthday
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran turned a year older on October 16. On the occasion, the makers of the most-anticipated film 'Salaar' dropped the actor's first-look poster from the film. 'Salaar' is helmed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame and stars Prabhas in the lead role. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 22, 2023.
Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar - birthday special poster from PAN India Star #Prabha's #Salaar.
The film is on track for 22nd December 2023 release.
#PrashanthNeel is clashing #SalaarCeaseFire with #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki making one of the biggest… pic.twitter.com/JXu9mHhm71
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 16, 2023
Tiger 3 Trailer Released, Film New Release Date Out
The trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' has been dropped by the makers on October 16. The trailer opens with Revathy introducing Salman's character in the third installment of 'Tiger'. Tiger, who is seen spending family time with his wife Zoya and son, is forced into a situation where he has to choose between his country and his family. Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist in the film, is seen in an unsual look, unkempt hair and grey beard. He is out to get Tiger and his family at any cost. Katrina, who is reprising her role as Zoya in the third part, is also doing some hardcore action stunts. The trailer managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen till the end.
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Promotes Film In Ahmedabad
Kangana Ranaut arrived in Ahmedabad to promote her upcoming film 'Tejas'. In the midst of the festive Navaratri celebrations, the actress was spotted at Shankus Dandiya, where she interacted with fans, exchanged dialogues while also enjoying the traditional garba dance. The Tejas team embraced the joy of Navaratri, as this auspicious day also marked the start of the festival, where Kangana performed aarti and sought blessings. Prior to this, Kangana promoted the film at the India vs Afghanistan and India vs Pakistan match.
Durga Puja: Mouni Roy Drops Jaw-Dropping Pics In Saree
'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy is back to treating her fans with her gorgeous look and stylish appearance. In her latest photos, Mouni is seen decked up in beautiful timeless attire and posing at an undisclosed vintage location. She let her hair loose and was seen wearing jhumkas, bindi, and jhumkas. The actress, however, decided to ditch the blouse and flaunted her bare back in the photos. She wished her fans on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and captioned the post writing, "Nayantara", followed by 'Happy Mahalya' written in Bengali.
Entertainment News: Hrithik Roshan's Heartwarming Navratri Wishes to Fans
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to social media to extend his warm wishes to fans and followers on the occasion of Navratri. The actor shared a heartwarming video to mark the first day of this auspicious festival. In the video, the magnetic actor from the War movie radiated warmth, displaying a bright smile as he shared his heartfelt wishes, emphasizing the importance of the first night of Navratri. Hrithik Roshan conveyed his sincere prayers, hoping that everyone would find the strength and resilience akin to the invincible goddess Durga during the auspicious nine days of Navratri. He says, "Today marks the first night of Navratri and I pray from the bottom of my heart that the next 9 days bring us the strength and resilience just like Maa Durga. Wishing you all a very blessed Navratri! Lots of Love!"
The video has been widely appreciated by fans, with many taking to social media to express their gratitude for his heartfelt message. As the nine days of Navratri unfold, Hrithik Roshan's message serves as an inspiration for everyone to come together, embrace the joy of the festival, and, most importantly, spread love and positivity.
Wishing everyone a blessed and auspicious Navratri #Navratri2023 #नवरात्रि #Hrithikroshan pic.twitter.com/iwHs05i3pg
— HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) October 15, 2023
Entertainment News: Urfi Javed Shares New Look
Internet sensation Urfi Javed dropped her new look in a pink-coloured shell bikini cop which she wore with matching shell pearl neckpiece and white bikini bottom. The former Bigg Boss contestant also flaunted her leaf tattoo on her body.
LEO: Vijay-Starrer IMAX Premieres Cancelled In USA?
Thalapathy Vijay is gearing for the release of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller 'Leo'. The film is slated for the release worldwide on October 19, 2023 in standard, and IMAX formats. Meanwhile, reports are coming in that the IMAX Format premiere shows of the film have been canceled as the IMAX copies are not ready yet and won't be on time for October 18th premieres.
'Leo' is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, and the IMAX Format shows are only in Tamil. 'Leo' was planned to be released in more than 1,000 locations in the US.
'Leo' stars Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas and others in lead roles.
#LeoFilm overseas premiere shows which were planned to start before 9 am ist likely to get CANCELLED. #Leo team might start shows at one specific time across all regions in the world.
#LEOFDFS time_ pic.twitter.com/kSuMqq96O0
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 13, 2023
USA - IMAX Premiere Shows Cancelled & Refunded!#Leo pic.twitter.com/0SEddweHKP
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 13, 2023
Vijay's #LEO IMax premier shows are cancelled in USA.
Even the Regular theatres screening , Most likely the early premier shows might get cancelled.
Producers are planning to issue the KDMs in sync with India show times.
Obviously,This will impact the opening day_
— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) October 14, 2023
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Trailer To Be Out Today
Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is all set for the release on Novermber 10, 2023. Meanwhile, the makers will drop the first trailer of the film on October 16, i.e. on Monday at 12 pm. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu worldwide.
Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Get Into Massive Argument
Udaariyaan fame rumoured ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, who were the last two contestants to enter the show, were seen getting into a massive fight on the show premiere night. The rumoured former couple were seen arguing about their relationship and she accused him of physically hurting him.
Isha and Abhishek are giving us the content we were craving for __pic.twitter.com/TeLXMdAnWH
— _._ (@whenvsayshii) October 15, 2023
Okay I'll Ship Isha and Abhishek this year ___pic.twitter.com/0xyjQHd5tA
— _._ (@whenvsayshii) October 14, 2023