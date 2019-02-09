Doctors 'leave' scissors in woman's stomach during surgery

Hyderabad: A case was registered Saturday against a team of doctors of a government hospital here following a complaint by a man alleging that they had left a pair of surgical scissors in his wife's abdomen during a surgery in November last, police said.

The case of alleged medical negligence came to light Friday when the 33-year-old woman had gone to the hospital after experiencing pain in her stomach and underwent an x-ray, they said.

The case was registered against a team of doctors on charges of causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety, they said.