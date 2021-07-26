हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude jolts Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted out from its official handle.

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude jolts Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh
Representational Image

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hyderabad on Monday morning. The tremors were felt at 5 am in south of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, as per the National Center for Seismology. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted out from its official handle.

No reports of damages or casualties have been reported so far.

(This is a developing story)

Tags:
EarthquakeHyderabadAndhra Pradesh
