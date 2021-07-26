Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude jolts Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hyderabad on Monday morning. The tremors were felt at 5 am in south of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, as per the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted out from its official handle.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/GgF9bDeXgH pic.twitter.com/fPpBpjGPEg — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 26, 2021

No reports of damages or casualties have been reported so far.

(This is a developing story)

