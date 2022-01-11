IBACRAFTS: Using AR, VR & Just In Time Manufacturing To Bring Tech In Fashion Industry

The modern fashion industry today faces a massive challenge of inventory management. Handling large reserves of clothing items requires ample space, and that space costs money. Many businesses report that inventory costs take a considerable portion of their capital every single year. With a growing emphasis on the importance of transformation, virtual inventory driven by AR/VR technologies is the next best thing. Simply put, IBA CRAFTS’s innovative JIT (Just In Time) model allows fashion companies to significantly cut costs, streamline their supply chains through technology, and participate in a sustainable fashion.

How IBA is helping D2C Brands Excel with their Technology & Process Automation

With IBACRAFTS, fashion garment brands or D2C can create their specified Jonaur of Catalog through innovative AR/VR technologies. This enables them to integrate a range of colors, prints, and embroidery requirements. To top it off, the brand’s order is processed quickly, in that IBA manufactures the items and dispatches them 48 hours to the brand's customer or brand directly for the last mile delivery. It's a new B2B2C model for IBACRAFTS where the brand owner & IBA targets the same customer with the combined capabilities of expertise.

IBACRAFTS serves a diverse category of B2B clients specializing as fashion brand owners running modern-day online stores. We enable our partners to select from a treasure trove of 20000 print designs enriched with 15 to 20 colors for each and 60 to 70 types of fabrics. This is topped off with stellar logistics assistance through the help of our streamlined network of carriers and end-to-end privacy protection of their designs. Additionally,IBA partners also enjoy a range of benefits.

No need to pay for substantial storage spaces

No excessive production and thus, minimal wastage

No need for contract hires to protect investors reserves at massive godowns

Limited buying and capital investment maximization

Increased time to focus on more important tasks and greater cost savings

A significant reduction in scrap material and overheads

We use AR/VR technology to render a digital catalogue for businesses deployed in the fashion industry, particularly fast fashion. Considering the dynamic nature of the industry, our automation enables a 48-hour turn-around time for the order to be received. We also leverage backward integration whereby our specialists create the catalogue, followed by the garments so that they are exact renditions of their virtual images created via AR/VR technology on screen.

Additionally, our MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems) allows seamless price matching due to removing manual redundancies from the Just In Time process. As there is no need for warehouse management, we keep our costs low and forward the benefits to our B2B clients. Safe to say, our state-of-the-art equipment and devices are imported from abroad, with some of the country’s most highly skilled individuals operating them. Our business model achieves the impossible through a wholly guided approach to reduced-cost inventory management.

Why are our adaptive technologies worth it?

IBACRAFTS' complete set of technologies is revolutionary, to say the least. We have perfected our innovative JIT system through a 24-month long dedication, debugging, and refinement of the most intricate of details. In fact, JIT isn’t simply a part of our company; it is a clear reflection of our business model. We are leveraging the digital environment to cater to new consumer needs through a complete integration of JIT practices within the organization.

#Myfashionsaveswater: The move toward sustainability

IBACRAFTS fully recognizes the environmental cost of clothing amidst a growing emphasis on commercial sustainability. We are eager to limit the impact on the planet through our sustainability first policies. In that, our just-in-time model supports eco-friendly fashion brands and practices what they preach simultaneously. Since we don’t spend resources on producing garments unless immediately required, gallons of water are saved for every piece we produce.

“Supply chains are rapidly evolving in the wake of a globalized move toward sustainable fashion. The traditional garment industry has become wholly redundant which is why continued investment in it may not be the best decision from a futuristic spectacle. So, become a part of what’s to come, not what’s being left behind.” – Nitin Kapoor CEO, IBACRAFTS

(Brand Desk Content)