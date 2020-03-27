IMD predicts light rain accompanied by thunderstorm, hailstorm in Delhi-NCR on Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and hailstorm in several parts of Delhi and NCR region on Friday. "Thunderstorm with light rain with the gusty wind (40 to 50 kmph) will affect most parts of Delhi NCR during the next two hours. Hailstorm may also occur at isolated places over Delhi-NCR," said the IMD.

Earlier, it had also said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated to scattered thunderstorm and hailstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) was very likely over Delhi.

Back-to-back western disturbances are expected to bring more rains to the national capital, which has already recorded 103.3 mm rainfall in March, the highest ever in this month. The IMD had said, "This WD will peak on Friday, when hailstorm, dust storm/thunderstorm, with winds gusting up to 45 kmph, will prevail over Delhi-NCR."

The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius by March 30 after the weather system withdraws on March 28, the IMD had said.

The air quality in the city has improved significantly, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording its overall air quality index at 4 pm at 77, which falls in the satisfactory category. Weather experts said the air quality has been improving over the last few days due to favourable wind speed and lesser number of vehicles on the roads in view of the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The city government has imposed a lockdown, restricting all but essential services like police, health, groceries, pharmacies, banks, petrol pumps etc, to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.