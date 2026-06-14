/India’s largest listed REIT under lens, SEBI examining sponsor eligibility

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has informed the Bombay High Court that it is examining whether the sponsors of Embassy Office Parks REIT meet the “fit and proper person” requirements under its regulations. The regulator said it is looking into representations it has received and has sought six weeks to file its response before the court.
A division bench of Justices RI Chagla and Farhan P Dubash was hearing the matter on June 8. SEBI’s senior counsel Shiraz Rustomjee told the court that the issues raised in the petition are under review and requested time to place a detailed reply. The matter has now been posted for further hearing on July 29, 2026.
The case concerns Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s largest listed real estate investment trust, backed by Embassy Property Developments and promoter Jitendra Virwani. Filed by a private investor who has not disclosed their identity, the petition seeks a declaration that the sponsors do not meet SEBI’s eligibility standards under the REIT Regulations, 2014, read with the Intermediaries Regulations.
The petition is based on SEBI’s “fit and proper” rules, which lays down eligibility conditions for entities managing public investment vehicles such as REITs. The petitioner argues that these conditions were not met in this case due to alleged non-disclosure and pending enforcement actions involving the sponsor.
According to the petition, SEBI updated its guidelines in 2021 to include a specific disqualification criterion. Under this change, any person who has been chargesheeted by an enforcement agency in India cannot continue as a sponsor, manager or trustee of a REIT. The petitioner has relied on publicly available information to state that Jitendra Virwani was chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2014 and later by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021.
It is also claimed that annual compliance filings submitted by Embassy REIT between 2021 and 2025 did not disclose these chargesheets. The petition raises concerns over whether the disclosures made under SEBI’s rules were complete and whether the regulator had all relevant information while reviewing compliance.
In March 2026, the SEBI revised its norms again and replaced the earlier chargesheet-based disqualification with a conviction-based standard. The petitioner has argued that during the period between the 2021 and 2026, the regulatory position was stricter and that the compliance rules should have been enforced accordingly.
Apart from the technical reading of regulations, the petition also questions whether SEBI exercised its powers to assess the integrity and financial conduct of the sponsors. The “fit and proper” test is not limited to paperwork compliance and is often used by the regulator to evaluate whether entities are suitable to handle public money.
With assets valued at over Rs 40,000 crore, the Embassy Office Parks REIT has a large base of retail and institutional unitholders. The petition cites SEBI’s past actions in other cases where market intermediaries were evaluated on the basis of integrity and financial conduct. It asks whether a similar exercise was undertaken here.
The SEBI, the REIT’s management entity and associated companies have been named as respondents in the matter. The High Court will take up the case again on July 29, when the regulator is expected to submit its formal response after completing its review.
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