/India’s largest listed REIT under lens, SEBI examining sponsor eligibility

According to the petition, SEBI updated its guidelines in 2021 to include a specific disqualification criterion. Under this change, any person who has been chargesheeted by an enforcement agency in India cannot continue as a sponsor, manager or trustee of a REIT. The petitioner has relied on publicly available information to state that Jitendra Virwani was chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2014 and later by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021.