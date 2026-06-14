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India’s largest listed REIT under lens, SEBI examining sponsor eligibility

The regulator said it is looking into representations it has received and has sought six weeks to file its response before the court.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 05:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 05:40 AM IST
India’s largest listed REIT under lens, SEBI examining sponsor eligibility
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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