1.5 lakh kg expired Amul products destroyed after Jaipur found altering expiry dates

The Food Safety Department of Rajasthan has destroyed nearly 1.5 lakh kilograms of expired food products after a major crackdown on a local distribution company that allegedly purchased Amul-branded items just before their sell-by date and sold them by tampering with the wording on the packaging, as per the report.

The action was initiated after a complaint was lodged through the state government's 181 helpline about suspicious activities at M/s Athlete Distributor in the Kho Nagorian area, The Times of India reported.

Report quoted Principal Secretary (Health) Gayatri Rathore said the complaint was received through the department’s helpline.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A team headed by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Jaipur-II, conducted a raid at the warehouse and seized around 12,000 cartons of expired products, including noodles, ketchup, mayonnaise and energy drinks.

Food Safety Commissioner T Shubhmangala said the facility was functioning under suspicious circumstances, with neighbours reporting that once 10 to 12 workers entered the premises, the main gate remained closed for the entire day, as per the report.

During the investigation, officials also recovered the bottle of thinner, acetone, and other chemicals used for the purpose of stripping printed dates from approximately 3,000 cartons, as per the report of The Indian Expre.

Investigators also found 4,500 new Amul-branded cartons for the purpose of repackaging the expired stock.

Additional Commissioner Bhagwat Singh alleged that the firm’s operator, Gagan Ahuja, admitted he had learned how to alter expiry dates to sell outdated products by watching videos on YouTube.

The expired goods were destroyed over four days, with 27 trucks used to transport the items to a dumping yard at the distributor’s expense.

Amul has yet to release any statement in the matter.

Authorities are still investigating whether any of these products had already reached the market and, if so, in what quantity.